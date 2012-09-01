Jacobs 41, Johnsburg 7 Game summary: The Jacobs Golden Eagles offense put on a scoring clinic in the first half scoring on its first three plays and took a commanding 35-0 lead at the half. Jacobs scored 325 yards of total offense in the rout.

Key play: Jacobs quarterback Bret Mooney connected with running back Steven Varela on a 72-yard screen pass to put the game out of reach, 28-0 in the second quarter.

Key stat: The Golden Eagles held the Skyhawks to 143 yards of total offense. Jacobs' defense also had three interceptions.

Top player: Jacobs quarterback Bret Mooney passed for 215 yards and 3 TD passes (29 yards, 14 yards, and 72 yards).

Quote: "We wanted to come out aggressive and keep the momentum going," said Mooney. "I had a lot of time to throw the ball."

Next: Jacobs travels to Grayslake North; Johnsburg hosts Woodstock North