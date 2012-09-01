Harvard coach: ‘Second score’ was a heartbreak

OREGON – Under coach John Bothe, Oregon has always been known as a team that relies on a ball-control rushing attack. In a fortuitous 21-7 win over Harvard, it was a passing game between two cousins that made the difference.

Quarterback Tyler Blume and running back Joey Diehl connected on two critical completions to set up Oregon’s final two touchdowns. With five seconds left in the first half, a 16-yard reception between the two gave Oregon the ball at the 5-yard line. As time expired Brandon Sklavanitis crashed over the goal line for a 14-0 Hawk lead.

"That second score was a heartbreak," Harvard coach Tim Haak said. Harvard took control of the game in the second half, shutting down Oregon's running game. Harvard's Sammy Soliz, who had 63 yards on 19 carries, scored from four yards out late in the third quarter to cut the Hawk lead to 14-7

The longer the game went on, the more Harvard began to dominate line play. Taking possession at its own 7-yard line with nine minutes left, Harvard began a drive behind sophomore speedster Christian Kramer.

Unfortunately for the Hornets, just as the Hawks were reeling on defense, Kramer fumbled the ball and Sean Wright recovered for Oregon.

“I’m sure Harvard is kicking itself for the bad breaks they got,” Bothe said. “They don’t have the skill kids from last year, but are deceptively tough.”

Harvard did get the ball back two more times between Oregon’s final touchdown, but could not get past midfield.

“We didn’t do it for four quarters, but we’re resilient and bounced back from some tough situations,” Haak said.

“It was a hard-fought game,” Sklavanitis said.