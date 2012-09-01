Geneva football taking significant steps in loss

WHEATON – At this point in the season, progress for the Geneva football team will have to be measured in baby steps.

And while a 34-7 defeat to Wheaton North on Friday in a nonconference game at Rexilius Field may not look like much progress, the Vikings thought they took some significant steps in the right direction.

Offensively, Geneva (0-2) put together several sustained drives, though only one ended in points.

“We were pleased with our effort on the offensive side,” sophomore quarterback Daniel Santacaterina said. “We’ve just got to finish next week against Batavia. They’re going to be another tough team. We’re going to struggle again to beat them if we can’t finish our opportunities.”

The Vikings nearly didn’t finish their one scoring drive, an 80-yard march in the second quarter. On the final play of the drive at the Falcon 16-yard-line, junior running back Joseph Boenzi busted up the middle, but a hard hit at the goal line caused a fumble. Fortunately for Geneva, tight end Connor Feeney was there to scoop up the ball just inside the end zone.

The score cut Wheaton North’s lead to 13-7, but the Falcons (2-0) got a touchdown with less than a minute left to play in the quarter on a 14-yard run by quarterback Clayton Thorson to take a 13-point lead into the half.

“That last touchdown they got right there at the half, that hurt, no doubt,” Geneva coach Rob Wicinski said. “That would have been big steps for our defense. It wasn’t meant to be, but we learn and we keep moving on.”

The Falcons posed multiple problems for the Geneva defense with Thorson alternating at quarterback with John Pelz in a potent passing attack and Patrick Sharp (13 carries, 67 yards) spearheading a bruising running game. Pelz was efficient in the passing game, connecting on 11 of his 14 passes without an interception for 131 yards.

“Our O-line played lights out,” Pelz said. “We ran the ball and passed the ball how we wanted. I didn’t get touched in the backfield.”

Pelz was hardly touched on a 6-yard scramble for a touchdown early in the third quarter that boosted the Wheaton North lead to 27-7.

The Vikings nearly got back into the game on their ensuing possession, driving from their 20 to the Falcon 13, but running back T.J. Miller was stopped short of a first down on a 4th-and-1 carry.

Miller was in the game because Bobby Hess left the game two plays earlier with a leg cramp.

Hess gained 67 tough yards on 22 carries.

“Wheaton North was a good team,” Hess said. “I thought our line did well, though. We ran hard. Unfortunately, I cramped up at the end, which was kind of a bummer. … I tried coming back, but it kept cramping up.”

There’s no question the Vikings still have plenty of room for improvement, particularly defensively.

They never forced the Falcons’ No. 1 unit to punt, though they did force a missed field goal attempt in the first half and stopped a second-half drive with an interception by senior d-back Connor Slepikas.

“We’ve just got a lot of green in a lot of areas, so these two weeks were huge for us,” Wicinski said. “I hope the growth they made from week one to week two, they’re going to continue from week two to week three.”

WHEATON NORTH 34, GENEVA 7

Geneva 0 7 0 0 – 7

Wheaton North 7 13 7 7 – 34

HOW THEY SCORED First quarter WN – Sharp 21 run (Bachar kick), 1:56 Second quarter WN – Colletti 3 pass from Thorson (kick failed), 10:24 G - Feeney fumble recover in end zone (Dunlop kick), 2:49 WN – Thorson 14 run (Bachar kick), :58 Third quarter WN – Pelz 6 run (Bachar kick), 8:04 Fourth quarter WN – Biegalski 28 pass from Pelz (Bachar kick), 10:31

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING – Geneva: Hess 22-67, Santacaterina 5-0, Miller 3-4, Boenzi 7-29, Soto 3-1. Totals: 40-101. Wheaton North: Sharp 13-67, Pelz 5-27, Thorson 3-24, Harris 5-12, Garza 1-1. Totals: 27-131. PASSING – Geneva: Santacaterina 13-28-0-129. Wheaton North: Pelz 11-14-0-131, Thorson 5-7-1-72. RECEIVING – Geneva: Temple 3-21, Brown 5-68, Hess 2-14, Dunlop 2-19, Boenzi 1-7. Wheaton North: Garza 1-5, Biegalski 3-44, Thorson 7-95, Annen 2-28, Colletti 3-31.

TOTAL YARDS – Wheaton North 334, Geneva 230.