Woodstock football blows out Chicago Bulls Prep

Woodstock 52, Chicago Bulls Prep 7
Game summary: The Blue Streaks shot out of the gate Friday night and coasted to a 52-7 victory over Chicago Bulls Prep. Woodstock’s run game dismantled the Bulls Prep defense and had the game well in hand by halftime.
Key play: Woodstock's Keeondae Benjamin took the opening Bulls Prep kickoff 88 yards to give Woodstock a quick lead.
Key stat: The Blue Streak defense kept Bulls Prep junior quarterback Kaprice Arrington to only 7 for 21 passing.
Top player: Mike Santucci ran for over 100 yards, including four touchdowns.
Quote: "Our goal this weeks was to eliminate turnovers and penalties," said Coach Steve Beard. "Our special teams played better and we ran the ball well."
Next: Woodstock visits Crystal Lake Central on Friday.
– Seth Dulian