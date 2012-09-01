Woodstock football blows out Chicago Bulls Prep

Woodstock 52, Chicago Bulls Prep 7

Game summary: The Blue Streaks shot out of the gate Friday night and coasted to a 52-7 victory over Chicago Bulls Prep. Woodstock’s run game dismantled the Bulls Prep defense and had the game well in hand by halftime.

Key play: Woodstock's Keeondae Benjamin took the opening Bulls Prep kickoff 88 yards to give Woodstock a quick lead.

Key stat: The Blue Streak defense kept Bulls Prep junior quarterback Kaprice Arrington to only 7 for 21 passing.

Top player: Mike Santucci ran for over 100 yards, including four touchdowns.

Quote: "Our goal this weeks was to eliminate turnovers and penalties," said Coach Steve Beard. "Our special teams played better and we ran the ball well."

Next: Woodstock visits Crystal Lake Central on Friday.

– Seth Dulian