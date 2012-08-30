High school football: Done with tough first test, Hawks head home to face Harvard

While the Oregon Hawks weren’t happy about opening the 2012 season with a loss, last week’s meeting with Momence might be a blessing in disguise.

Ranked fourth in the AP Class 2A poll, Momence rolled up 384 yards of total offense – 287 coming via the legs of running back DeAndre Wright – and held the Hawks to 192 yards on the ground in a 40-21 win.

The good news: Wright is most likely the best running back Oregon's defense will have to deal with all season, and the offense showed the ability to move the ball down the field against a solid Momence D.

"I don't think we could have presented ourselves with a tougher task right out of the gate," Oregon coach John Bothe said. "We had a 3-hour bus ride to play a team who proved why they're ranked where they are. We didn't play as well as we could have, but we got through that tough first game and now we're looking to build from there."

During film study earlier this week, there were plenty of teaching moments for Oregon's veteran coaching staff – and there were plenty of eager Hawks willing to listen and learn from what they saw on the screen.

"It's motivation, and we know we can't take a game off from now on," senior Brandon Sklavanitis said. "We have to execute better, we have to shut down running lanes – we gave [Wright] way too much room to run last week – and we have to get fired up on both sides of the ball."

It will be your typical Harvard team showing up at Landers-Loomis Field. The teams have split their meetings the last two seasons, with Harvard hurting the Hawks with their standout skill players in last year’s 41-0 shutout.

But with the strong-armed quarterback and fleet-footed receiver having graduated, Oregon is expecting the more ground-oriented attack from Harvard teams past. The Hornets had two 100-yard rushers (Christian Kramer and Sammy Soliz) in last week’s 25-20 win over Rock Falls, and 314 of their 353 total yards came on the ground. James Musgrove only threw seven passes, completing three for 39 yards with a pair of interceptions.

Not surprisingly, Harvard's strength this season is up front, on both sides of the ball. But should the Hawks handle their business in the trenches, they'll have a good chance of keeping Harvard's skill players bottled up.

"We have to stand up to them up front, really work hard against their lines," Bothe said. "We should be able to stay with their skill players better this year than we did last year, and we have to eliminate their big plays by taking sharper tackling angles."

Offensively, finishing drives is what Bothe has stressed to his team. Oregon had a good drive going and the opportunity to take an early lead on the road last week, but it stalled – and forced the Hawks to play catch-up all game.

But Oregon hopes to flip that script this week, and believes that the emotion and atmosphere from its own fans in the home opener will have a profound affect on them doing just that.

"We love playing here," said senior Joey Diehl, echoing Sklavanitis' sentiments. "We have to come out hard right away, really set the tone from the start – I think the hometown crowd will help with that – and then keeping up that intensity for the whole game."

Harvard at Oregon When: 7:30 p.m. today Where: Landers-Loomis Field Radio: 95.7 FM