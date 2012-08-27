Prep Football Insider: Bulldogs ‘got it going on’

Batavia players knew it was easier to appreciate the cardiac nature of Friday’s season opener because they were on the winning side of a 42-41 score against Glenbard North.

In any event, the Bulldogs boarded their bus feeling good enough about effectively counterpunching the Panthers, widely regarded as a top playoff contender in Class 8A.

"We still have a lot of work to do, but I'm just thankful for our offensive line and all the weapons we have," junior running back Anthony Scaccia said. "And for that last stand."

Bulldogs senior safety Chris Moran stopped Glenbard North running back Justin Jackson on a two-point conversion attempt with 1:02 remaining after Panthers coach Ryan Wilkens opted against a point-after attempt that likely would have sent the game into overtime.

"Likely" is the operative word. Less than a minute before Jackson took the ball, the Bulldogs secured the eighth lead change in a game that also featured two ties.

There was no shortage of well-wishers as the Bulldogs convened outside the visitors locker room late Friday. Parents, fans and raucous student section that traveled well made the Batavia sideline a force. The game's pace and final minutes notwithstanding, Batavia's steady start also helped put everyone at ease.

"I exhaled at halftime," Bulldogs coach Dennis Piron said. "I was just so proud of how we came out. It was obvious that we were going to be a good football team this year at halftime. We've got nice kids, good support from our community and parents. We've got it going on right now. There's a lot of good things happening around Bulldog football. It's fun. It's fine."

Good to know

St. Charles East ostensibly closed the gap on powerful Cary-Grove on Friday, losing, 49-33, one year after suffering a 28-0 home defeat against the Trojans in Week 1.

The Saints’ second non-conference opponent from 2011 also is the same. When East hosts West Aurora in the Buck Drach Bowl this week, it will be looking to reverse a 20-7 loss from a season ago.

"It was good to play them last year," East senior linebacker/fullback Joe Hoscheit said. "It was kind of a wake-up call, and I think this year, everyone really knows what teams really prepare for and how they are out on the field."

It’s in the game

Breaking in 20 new starters isn’t a common thing. It’s especially infrequent in Geneva, where the Vikings have emerged as a steady force over the past decade.

Friday’s 47-21 loss to Oswego only accelerated the initiation process. That’s the best way Geneva coach Rob Wicinski could spin it.

"I told this quarterback, I go, 'This is what you call experience, good or bad,'" Wicinski said. "This is what this team needs, it needs experience. Well, you got some [on Friday], that's for sure. You got a dose of it."

IN THE GROOVE Micah Coffey, Batavia, Jr., QB What he did: Making his first varsity start, Coffey finished 21 of 32 for 301 yards and four touchdowns. He rushed for another score in the Bulldogs' 42-41 victory at Glenbard North.

Chad Beebe, Aurora Christian, Sr., WR. What he did: The Northern Illinois-bound Beebe was dynamic in a season-opening, 48-0 romp against DuSable, catching eight passes from quarterback Ryan McQuade for 145 yards and four touchdowns.

WHAT WE LEARNED LAST WEEK There's a reason players raise four fingers entering the last 12 minutes of play. Facing a 24-6 third-quarter deficit in Saturday's game against Brooks at Chicago's Gately Stadium, Kaneland rallied to win, 25-24. The Knights secured their 20th successive regular-season victory despite Brooks' 323 yards on the ground.

WHAT WE'LL LEARN IN THE WEEK AHEAD How St. Charles East and Batavia fare in home openers. Geneva was the lone Tri-Cities school to enjoy home cooking out of the gate, and St. Charles North won't see its home field until Week 3. That game will be part of a doozy of an opening weekend of UEC River play, as North hosts East and Batavia entertains Geneva.

COACH SLY SAYS Boy oh boy, it's good to have football back.

You had Batavia knocking off Glenbard North (three hours after crashing the Panthers’ dash onto their own field), Kaneland playing the role of comeback kids and a rare running clock against the hosts at Burgess.

It's natural to ask what's coming for an encore, but can you let Sly catch his breath first? Not everybody sweat it through two-a-days.

Here’s looking at a great 2012 with plenty of twists and surprises. Just try to spread them out, would ya boys?