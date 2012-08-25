Woodstock North 34, Elmwood Park 10

Game summary: Woodstock North took control of the game in the second quarter by scoring on two consecutive possessions to take a 21-3 lead at halftime. The Thunder scored on their initial possession of the third quarter to coast the remainder of the game.
Key play: Woodstock North quarterback Brian Loftin 11-yard touchdown run in the second quarter to give the Thunder momentum entering the second half.
Key stat: Woodstock North rushed for 279 yards and five touchdowns on the ground.
Top player: The Thunder senior running back Ryan Wade 29 carries for 124 yards and three touchdowns.
Quote: “We used the same game plan when we played Elmwood Park last year,” Wade said. “We ran straight at their defense. The offensive line blocking was awesome.”
Next: Woodstock North at Lakes plays at Lakes on Friday
– Jeff Zimmerman