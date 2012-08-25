Wauconda football scores 21 unanswered to beat Woodstock

Wauconda 21, Woodstock 7

Game summary: Woodstock grabbed a 7-0 lead on its second drive of the game, but some costly mistakes by the Blue Streaks allowed Wauconda to score 21 unanswered points and win 21-7 in a non-conference game.

Tyler Purkey (5-10 for 77-yards and an interception) and Alan Hafer (2-5 for 39-yards) split time at quarterback for the Streaks while Wauconda’s David Starkey rushed for 167-yards on 27 carries.

Key play: The Blue Streaks Mike Santucci fumbled on Woodstock’s own 32-yard line with 25 seconds to play in the half, setting up the Bulldog’s go-ahead touchdown with 7 seconds to play in the half.

Key stat: The Streaks picked of Wauconda quarterback Austin Swenson twice but could not capitalize.

Top player: Woodstock’s Matt Santucci ran for 101 yards on 18 carries.

Quote: “Both players have earned playing time,” Woodstock head coach Steve Beard said about his dual quarterbacks. “Like any position, you can still play two quarterbacks. They’re both still fighting it out for the job.”

Next: Woodstock hosts Chicago Bulls Academy on Friday.

– Dan Howell