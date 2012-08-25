Jacobs speeds past Marmion football

AURORA – Jacobs used a winning combination of speed and power Friday night to roll past Marmion at Ficthel Field, 35-13.

The speed of the Golden Eagles was on display right away as Hunter Williams sprinted down the left sideline on a fade route on the opening possession of the game to haul in a 42-yard touchdown pass from Bret Mooney.

Mooney connected again with Williams for a 76-yard scoring play just before halftime to give Jacobs a 28-6 lead at the break.

“I thought Bret threw the ball extremely well tonight,” Jacobs coach Bill Mitz said. “He’s got a cannon. A couple of throws tonight were just beautiful – right on the money.”

In between the two scoring passes to Williams, the Golden Eagles also showed they could pound the ball when needed, with senior running back Steve Varela scoring on a pair of short touchdown runs.

Marmion was able to move the football fairly effectively in the first half, getting a 10-yard touchdown run from sophomore running back Jordan Glasgow at the end of the first quarter to cut the Jacobs lead to 14-6. Two other promising Cadet first-half drives were cut short by turnovers.

“I liked how we moved the ball a lot,” Marmion senior quarterback Charlie Faunce said. “We kind of shot ourselves in the foot with an interception inside the 20, fumble inside the 20, and [without those turnovers] that changes the game around to 28-21.”

Conversely, the Cadets were unable to capitalize on a pair of interceptions they came up with in the second half, one by Jake Ruddy and the other by Faunce.

“We knew they were good,” Marmion coach Dan Thorpe said. “We knew we had our hands full. We had to play well. We couldn’t have mental mistakes or turnovers.”

Flaunce rushed for 85 yards on 12 carries. He alternated at quarterback with junior Brock Krueger, who completed 7-of-14 passes for 74 yards.

Glasgow finished with 78 yards rushing on 21 carries.

The Golden Eagles also used the speed of Greg Sidor to their advantage in the running game. He toted the ball 10 times for 77 yards.

JACOBS 35, MARMION 13 Jacobs 14 14 0 7 – 35 Marmion 6 0 0 7 – 13 HOW THEY SCORED First quarter J – Williams 42 pass from Mooney (Fahey kick), 10:05 J - Varela 1 run (Fahey kick), 5:47 M - Glasgow 10 run (kick blocked), :04 Second quarter J – Varela 2 run (Fahey kick), 6:53 J - Williams 76 pass from Mooney (Fahey kick), 2:41 Fourth quarter J – Conzelman 2 run (Fahey kick), 7:25 M – Krueger 2 run (Graham kick), :27 INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING – Jacobs: Varela 20-98, Sidor 10-77, Conzelman 1-2, Mooney 2-9, McGuire 2-0, Ta 2-minus 1. Totals: 37-185. Marmion: Glasgow 21-78, Ruddy 5-35, Meyers 4-14, Flaunce 12-85, Krueger 6-9, Fitzgerald 2-3. Totals: 50-224. PASSING – Jacobs: Mooney 8-16-2-181. Marmion: Krueger 7-14-0-74, Flaunce 3-6-1-25. RECEIVING – Jacobs: Varela 1-8, Williams 2-118, Sidor 2-23, Gierlak 2-22, Billings 1-10. Marmion: Ruddy 2-13, Eberth 4-45, Sevenich 4-41. TOTAL YARDS – Jacobs 366, Marmion 323.