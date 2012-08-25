Harvard 25, Rock Falls 20

HARVARD – It was closer, but Harvard was still able to hold off Rock Falls to start the 2012 season.

Rock Falls took a lead midway through the third quarter on an electrifying punt return by Alex Leaf, but was unable to hold on and dropped a 25-20 decision to the Hornets on Friday in a Big Northern Conference crossover game.

Harvard had a potent ground attack led by Christian Kramer (24 carries, 172 yards, 2 TDs) and Sammy Soliz (24 carries, 119 yards, 1 TD).

It was the Rockets’ 15th consecutive loss, dating to the 2010 season.

Leaf provided the biggest highlight for Rock Falls with an 80-yard punt return to tie the score at 12-12. Mason Thompson, subbing for injured Grant Long, booted the extra point to give Rock Falls a short-lived, 13-12 lead.

“Obviously, with our past we haven’t had too many games where we were like, ‘Holy [cow], we’re right there down the stretch,’ ” Leaf said. “We’ve got a whole new attitude this season.”

Rock Falls’ lead lasted less than a minute. Harvard struck back with a 59-yard run by Kramer to take the lead back, and the Hornets led the rest of the way.

“We kind of broke there, and that was really the only big break we had,” Rock Falls coach Jay Mammosser said. “It just happened at the wrong time. We were up, and all of a sudden the bubble burst.”

The Rockets were flagged 16 times for 114 yards.

“The problem was we fought penalties the whole night,” Mammosser said. “To have that much yardage penalties and backing yourself up the whole time, it was tough. There’s no question we didn’t lose, we just ran out of time.”

Sophomore quarterback Jacob Mammosser threw for 282 yards.

Next: Harvard visits Oregon at 7 p.m. Friday.

SCORING SUMMARY

Harvard 3 9 7 6 – 25 Rock Falls 6 0 7 7 – 20

First Quarter H - Schneider 27 yd FG 8:18 RF - Leaf 23 run 0:15 (run failed) Second Quarter H - Soliz 11 run (Schneider kick) 7:03 H - Mammosser safety 0:10 Third Quarter RF - Leaf punt return TD (Thompson kick) 6:05 H - Kramer 59 run (Schneider kick) 5:09 Fourth Quarter H - Kramer 21 run (run failed) 4:41 RF - Leaf 11 rec from Mammosser (Thompson kick) 1:24