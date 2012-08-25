Fourth-down success drives Burlington Central football

HAMPSHIRE – Burlington Central’s attempt to convert on fourth down paid off in the Rockets’ 16-7 win over Hampshire Friday night.

Facing fourth and seven on the Whip-Purs 38-yard line late in the second quarter, Rockets quarterback Ryan Ritchie completed an 11-yard pass to Joel Lopez, putting Central on Hampshire’s 27-yard line with a fresh set of downs.

The Rockets needed only one play to put the ball into the end zone. On a quarterbacker keeper, Ritchie scramble 27 yards to score the touchdown. Casey Matthews’ extra point put the Rockets on top, 10-7.

“There are certain situations where we are going to go on fourth down and in that situation we felt good about it,” said Central coach Rich Crabel. “Not necessarily that we were going to score, but we thought we could get some yardage on the play.”

It appeared that Central was going to score on the first play of the game. Joe Breeden returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown but the score was nullified by a Rocket penalty. The ball was returned to their 44-yard line, and Central eventually had to settle for a 20-yard Matthews’ field goal to complete their first scoring drive.

Hampshire scored a touchdown on its first drive. The Whip-Purs took control of the ball with eight minutes left in the first quarter and controlled the ball for the rest of the period. The quarter ended with the ball on Central’s one-yard line. On the first play of the second quarter, Whip-Purs quarterback Kyle Anderson made a one-yard plunge to score the touchdown. Kenneth Blaese converted the kick, giving Hampshire a 7-3 lead.

The Rockets passing defense forced Hampshire to move the ball mostly on the ground. Hampshire quarterback Kyle Anderson completed 9-of-19 passes.

Central defenders also picked off Anderson passes that thwarted two Whip-Purs’ scoring drives. Breeden snared an Anderson pass deep in Rocket territory in the waning seconds of the second quarter. Matthews picked off another Anderson pass on the Rockets’ one-yard line as the fourth quarter was winding down

The Rockets scored their second touchdown on their first series of plays in the third quarter. Starting on their own 25-yard line, Central needed 17 plays to reach the end zone capped by a 7-yard run by Ritchie. The kick for the extra point went wide.

Burlington Central 16, Hampshire 7

Burlington Central 3 7 6 0 - 16

Hampshire 0 7 0 0 - 7

How they scored: First quarter BC – Casey Matthews 20-yard field goal. Second quarter H - Anderson 1 run (Blaese kick) BC – Ritchie 27 run (Matthew kick) Third quarter BC – Ritchie 27 run INDVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING: Burlington Central: Ritchie 10-79, Rambo 11-43, Garbarino 1-9. Breeden 1-9. Totals 23-140. Hampshire: LaPointe 12-34, Kuefner 2-4, Calvin 8-37, Anderson 6-29. Total 28-104 PASSING: Burlington Central: Ritchie 9-13-1-83. Hampshire: Anderson 9-19-2-62 RECEIVING: Burlington Central: Majewski 2-13, Breeden 5-52, Lopez 2-13, Vasquez 1-6. Hampshire: Kuefner 2-15, Cork 2-10, Calvin 2-14, Waterworth 2-18, Crater 1-5 TOTAL OFFENSE: Burlington Central 223, Hampshire 166 SOPHOMORE GAME: Hampshire 26, Burlington Central 0