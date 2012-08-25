Dundee-Crown 54, Elgin 14

Game summary: Dundee-Crown exploded for 54 points in the first half to end a 26-game losing streak that dates back to the opener in 2009. The Chargers were led by junior tailback Cody Lane. Elgin didn’t have an answer for the Chargers, who scored touchdowns on their first eight possessions. Elgin couldn’t get anything going until late in the game when they finally found the end-zone in the fourth quarter.

Key play: On Elgin’s second drive of the game, the Chargers blocked a punt and then pounded the ball in from the 16-yard line behind two rushing plays. The series of events set the tone for the rest of the game.

Key stat: The Dundee-Crown defense held Elgin’s offense and hard-hitting running back to just 20 total yards in the first-half.

Top player: Cody Lane. Lane rushed for five touchdowns and 140 yards in the first half.

Quote: “It’s a great win for us,” Lane said. “We worked as a team and I couldn’t have done it without my line. My line blocked very good for me and I was able to run up the field.”

Next: Dundee-Crown will travel to Streamwood on Friday.

– Patrick Mason