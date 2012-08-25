Batavia football wins thriller over Glenbard North

CAROL STREAM – Seemingly every student section chant of “It’s not over!” during Batavia’s season opener at Glenbard North on Friday prompted the same response from the other side.

As their fans traded chants, Batavia and Glenbard North football players swapped scores and chunks of big yardage. At last, a stop decided the game.

The Bulldogs’ special teamers snuffed Justin Jackson’s would-be two-point conversion run with a 1:02 remaining, preserving a 42-41 lead that excruciatingly held up as the final score moments later.

Michael Moffatt’s 28-yard touchdown reception from Micah Coffey with 1:40 to go officially provided the winning tally. The Bulldogs (1-0) and a well-traveled crowd gasped when Glenbard North responded with Jackson’s 4-yard scoring run 47 seconds later, but the crimson and gold contingent let out one big scream after the snuffed conversion, a pitch to Jackson.

The Panthers initially sent their extra-point unit onto the field before calling timeout. Batavia’s Forrest Gilbertson recovered the ensuing onside kick, making one last bold move for the visitors.

“Just a tremendous, tremendous game,” Bulldogs coach Dennis Piron said. “We were tested, but we always fought right back.”

Batavia players beelined right for the black and gold “G” at midfield as the pregame clock began ticking down, waving their flag and jumping around. Several Panthers took exception – though not too assertively – and commenced chirping with their fellow 2011 state semifinalists, Batavia in Class 6A and Glenbard North in 8A. For much of the game, the on-field back-and-forth carried the same intensity.

The Bulldogs defensive line of Marquise Jenkins, Donovan Kilker, Dean Simoncelli and Michael Gates often gained traction at the line of scrimmage and helped contain the heralded Jackson to 30 yards on 12 carries before halftime. Trouble was, Jackson located his explosiveness at the end of drives, rushing for separate first-quarter touchdowns of 9 and 8 yards. Glenbard North erupted for five plays of at least 30 yards in the game, and remained a threat with its big-strike ability.

Batavia countered with the duo of Coffey, a junior, and senior receiver Zach Strittmatter, who connected eight times for 164 yards and two scores, including a 62-yard touchdown with 4:03 remaining in the second quarter. Coffey developed a rapport with several other targets, namely shifty running backs Anthony Thielk, Anthony Scaccia and Robbie Bowman in the screen game. The brother of former Bulldogs signal-caller Jordan Coffey, Micah Coffey edged senior Daniel Albrecht – still a placekicker – in a tight preseason race.

In his varsity debut, Coffey finished 21 for 31 with 302 yards and four touchdowns passes. He also had a touchdown run. Glenbard North had the edge at halftime, but Batavia took the lead on a 4:49 drive to open the second half, going up, 27-21, after Coffey scored on a 1-yard plunge and added a conversion run.

Ahead, 35-28, at the start of the fourth quarter, Batavia’s Cullin Rokos uncorked a 53-yard punt – the only one of the game between the teams – that Rourke Mullins downed at the Glenbard North 1. On the next play, Jackson darted for a 99-yard scoring run. He finished with 183 yards on 25 carries. Scaccia finished with 140 all-purpose yards for Batavia.

“I’m never going to forget this game for the rest of my life,” Scaccia said, “and I know a lot of guys feel the same way.”

BATAVIA 42, GLENBARD NORTH 41

Batavia 7 12 16 7 – 42

Glenbard North 14 7 7 13 – 41

HOW THEY SCORED FIRST QUARTER G – Jackson 9 run (Ortiz kick), 6:55 B – Thielk 5 run (Albrecht kick), 0:44 G – Jackson 8 run (Ortiz kick), 0:06 SECOND QUARTER B – Moffatt 16 pass from Coffey (kick failed), 5:53 B – Strittmatter 62 pass from Coffey (pass failed), 4:03 G – Storto 3 pass from Murphy (Ortiz kick), 0:14 THIRD QUARTER B – Coffey 1 run (Coffey run), 7:11 G – Murphy 57 run (Ortiz kick), 6:08 B – Strittmatter 5 pass from Coffey, 3:56 FOURTH QUARTER G – Jackson 99 run (Ortiz kick), 11:17 B – Moffatt 28 pass from Coffey (Albrecht kick), 1:49 G – Jackson 4 run (run failed), 1:02 INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING – Batavia: Scaccia 11-79, Thielk 6-23, Bowman 2-6, Moneghini 1-2, Coffey 6-1. Totals: 26-11. Glenbard North: Jackson 25-183, Murphy 5-142, Rodriguez 4-21. Totals: 34-346. PASSING – Batavia: Coffey 21-31-302-4. Glenbard North: Murphy: 9-15-178-1. RECEIVING – Batavia: Strittmatter 8-164, Moffatt 6-62, Scaccia 4-61, Thielk 2-12, Bowman 1-3. Glenbard North: Storto 5-103, Jackson 3-46, Holbert 1-29.

Sophomore game: Glenbard North 24, Batavia 14