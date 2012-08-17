Schwab: Geneva football brimming with brothers

The more things change with the Geneva football program, the more they stay the same – at least when it comes to the names.

It’s a new era for the Vikings as they debut their turf field and other improvements to Burgess Field. But as Geneva fans leaf through the program on Friday during the Vikings’ season opener against visiting Oswego, there will be more than enough nostalgia to keep the past alive. Names like Boenzi, Cella, McNeil and Santacaterina – names that have factored into a whole lot of Geneva victories during the past five years – will again be boomed over the Burgess loudspeaker in the form of a new wave of siblings.

And that’s just the Vikings offense.

“You like it when a family moves in with a lot of sons, a lot of boys,” Geneva coach Rob Wicinski said.

None of the pedigreed pigskinners will be in the spotlight more than Daniel Santacaterina, expected to be the team’s first sophomore starting quarterback since Alex Pokorny 10 years back. Santacaterina, the younger brother of former Geneva running back and current Northern Illinois linebacker Michael Santacaterina, was Geneva’s sophomore team QB last season as a freshman.

“He’s still such a puppy,” Wicinski said. “He’s not even fully grown but he’s got a nice flick on the ball, nice release. He gets the ball out. His accuracy is improving all along and he can move a little bit with his feet so he keeps plays active, which is very important for our quarterback.”

Santacaterina will take snaps from the Vikings’ new starting center, Kyle McNeil. McNeil is the younger brother of the late John McNeil, who was a key lineman on the Vikings’ Class 7A state runners-up in 2008. The team’s projected top two fullbacks also are keeping their family names alive.

Joe Boenzi, the younger brother of former Geneva defensive lineman Frank Boenzi, and Luke Cella, whose older brother, Joe Cella, also played fullback for Geneva, will compete for time. Based on the program’s results for most of the 2000s, the Vikings hope the new wave watched their big brothers closely. Meanwhile, the Vikings have a current brother act that will play key roles in the coming season. Senior Paul Douds is a new starter at right guard, while younger brother Billy Douds, a junior defensive end, could blossom into one of the Vikings’ top defensive players, according to Wicinski.

Burgess dedication

Back to the turf – the school announced Friday that a dedication ceremony for the new turf will take place on Burgess Field during Wednesday’s 36th annual GHS Corn Boil. Food will be served at 5:30 p.m. and the ceremony will take place at 7 p.m.

Here we go again

Marmion was one of the most injury-riddled football teams in the area last season, contributing to a somewhat disappointing 5-5 year. Unfortunately for the Cadets, 2012 has started out in similar fashion even before opening kickoff. Cadets coach Dan Thorpe confirmed Thursday night that senior linebacker Matt Lally, expected to be one of the team’s top defensive players, will likely miss the season with a broken leg. Another key returnee, senior fullback Cody Snodgrass, is out 2-to-6 weeks with mono.

Thorpe also indicated that senior quarterback Charlie Faunce and junior quarterback Brock Krueger will split time when Marmion opens its season against Jacobs on Friday in Aurora.

• Jay Schwab is sports editor of the Kane County Chronicle. He can be reached at jschwab@shawmedia.com or 630-845-5382.