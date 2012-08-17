Batavia, Geneva winning on, off field

It would be wildly simplistic to contend that Batavia and Geneva have fared better than their St. Charles counterparts in recent years because their football facilities are superior.

Yet the facilities advantages the Bulldogs and Vikings wield compared to the Saints and North Stars can’t be discounted.

Perhaps it’s not entirely coincidental that Batavia and Geneva have been the dominant programs in the early years of the Upstate Eight Conference River Division while East and North are each coming off consecutive years missing the playoffs. In football, when it comes to facilities, it all starts in the weightroom.

“We have the smallest weightroom in the Upstate Eight, by far,” East coach Mike Fields said. “Geneva’s got, I think it’s a 5,400 square foot weightroom, ours is 2,400. But we don’t make any excuses. It is what it is. That’s what we have right now. Down the road maybe that will change, but that’s what we have right now and we utilize it to its best.

“It’s kind of like the old-school ‘Rocky’ mentality. Get in there, get after it and work. You can’t complain about what you have. My gosh, there are a lot of schools that don’t have what we have.”

Those schools aren’t in Batavia or Geneva.

While Geneva has long muscled up in one of the premier weight training facilities in the area, Batavia ushered in an upgraded weights facility in 2010, months before its new fieldhouse opened. Now, the Bulldogs train in a weightroom that compares favorably to many smaller colleges.

The Bulldogs were among the most physically rugged teams in Class 6A last season and finished a school record 12-1. Batavia coach Dennis Piron said the capacity of the weightroom to allow the entire team to work out together bodes well for team dynamics but said the program’s strength and conditioning prowess has more to do with shared commitment from coaches and players.

“We’ve got a nice community of people who really like working with kids and we now have the facilities, especially indoors, some of the best facilities around, and we’re utilizing those facilities,” Piron said. “Hopefully we’ll see kids on a regular basis who are as good as they can be.”

The debut of FieldTurf at Burgess Field this year accounts for much of the preseason buzz at Geneva but the Vikings have prospered long before their sloppy grass field was replaced this summer. Geneva coach Rob Wicinski said the school’s weightroom has laid the foundation for perennial success, which included seven straight conference titles before Batavia relegated Geneva to conference runners-up last season.

“It’s nice to have the other things, don’t get me wrong, but if I had to start anywhere, that’s where I’d start, and that’s where we started, that’s the first thing we built up,” Wicinski said of Geneva’s weights program. “And now it’s spread. It looks like we’ve got some pretty nice turf, and now they’re working their way up and working on the stands and the press box, going in that direction.”

Just outside the Tri-Cities, Marmion has served as a testament to the difference facilities can make. The Cadets have enjoyed one of their strongest stretches in program history in recent years – including a 6A state title game berth in 2010 – as Marmion’s football facilities have been upgraded in nearly every way imaginable. That includes a new grass field installed in June.

“It’s high school football environment, primo,” Marmion coach Dan Thorpe said. “The lights and the concession stands and the seating arrangements and the florescent, Wishbone goalposts and now with a new playing surface – wow. Very blessed.”

St. Charles North coach Mark Gould isn’t as smitten with North’s overall facilities. Gould said North’s weightroom is a little bigger than East’s but no match for the set-up at Batavia or Geneva. Further challenges include what Gould considers to be cramped space for practice fields and locker rooms.

“When they built North, they certainly didn’t splurge,” Gould said. “It’s kind of funny, we laughed the first couple of years when we went into the locker room and saw 110 lockers in there and not real big ones. We were like ‘OK, we’re going to have 185 football players, what do they expect us to do? I guess we’re doubling up,’ which is tough to do when you have helmets and shoulder pads and everything.”

North Stars seniors are the only players to have their own lockers. Both East and North are careful not to use their facility shortcomings as excuses for losing games. East recently painted and added a new sound system to its weightroom, said Fields, who added that the football program is happy to share its modest space with other programs at the school.

“We’re all Saints, trying to get better and get stronger,” Fields said.