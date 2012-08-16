CHURCH BULLETINS: Jewish Congregation lists regular services

JOLIET — Shabbat Services for the Joliet Jewish congregation will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday evenings, while Saturday services are at 9 a.m.

The Joliet Jewish Congregation is located at 250 North Midland Ave., Joliet, and can be reached by phone at (815) 741-4600, which is the number to call to RSVP for events.

For more information, visit the website at www.jolietjewishcongregation.com.

In addition to its weekly worship services, the congregation hosts a Lunch and Learn every Thursday, unless otherwise stated.

This wonderful way to study the Hebrew Bible takes place from noon to 1:30 p.m.

The cost is $5 per week. and those attending should RSVP.

A Dairy Potluck and Family Services are also held monthly, usually the third Friday of each month The potluck is at 6 p.m., followed by family services at 7 p.m. Please call for more information.

Minooka Bible Church hosting Health Fair

MINOOKA — Minooka Bible Church will host a Community Health Fair on Saturday, Aug. 18, to serve the villages of Minooka, Channahon and environs.

The event is expected to include a variety of information and/or services, all offered free or at low cost to the public by volunteers from the medical community.

This family-friendly event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the church and will include free food and children’s activities.

Arol McFadden, the church’s lead pastor, is excited about the event’s potential impact.

“As part of our Missions 2012 program, our focus for August is on health care,” he said. “We are opening our church and our hearts to the community in the hope that we can provide a venue for folks that need free or affordable health information or services. What a great way to spend an hour or two out with the family.”

For additional information regarding the Aug. 18 Community Health Fair, contact Pastor Arol McFadden at Minooka Bible Church at (815) 467-2205, or visit www.minookabible.org.

Minooka Bible Church is located at 412 North Wabena Avenue in Minooka. The church’s mission is to be a community of Christ-followers who are committed to being real with God, real with each other, and real in the world.

Special sales planned at UMC thrift shop

CHANNAHON — Channahon United Methodist Church Thrift Shop, 24751 W. Eames, will hold the following special sales:

• 1/2 Price Sale on Thursday, Aug. 23, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Monday, Aug. 27, from 6 to 8 p.m.

• 25¢ Sale for all clothes and shoes on Thursday, Sept. 6, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Monday, Sept. 10, from 6 to 8 p.m.

• 10¢ Sale on Thursday, Sept. 20, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Monday, Sept. 24, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Pork chop dinner set at Stavanger Lutheran

STAVANGER — Stavanger Lutheran Church, 2904 N. 32nd Road, north of Seneca, is sponsoring a pork chop dinner and bake sale on Saturday, Aug. 25, from 5 to 7 p.m.

Cost for one pork chop is $9; two pork chops, $10; a hot dog meal, $4. Carry outs will also be available.

Tickets for this event can be purchased from Beth Jackson at (815) 357-6339 or Jan Helland at (815) 941-5012.

“Hallelujah” Pork Dinner is Aug. 25 in Coal City

COAL CITY — Coal City United Methodist Church, 6805 E. McArdle Road, Coal City, invites the community to its “Hallelujah” Pork Dinner on Saturday, Aug. 25.

From 4 to 7 p.m., church members will be serving tender and juicy slow-grilled pork roast, mashed potatoes and gravy, coleslaw, corn, green beans, bread, assorted desserts, coffee, iced tea and lemonade.

Tickets will be sold at the door. The cost is $10 for ages 13 & older, $6 for children ages 6 to 12, and free for children age 5 and under. Carry-outs will be available.

All proceeds from the “Hallelujah” Pork Dinner will go the church’s building fund.

Rally Day will launch fall schedule at First Baptist

First Baptist Church of Morris, 1650 West U.S. 6, will celebrate Rally Day on Sunday, Aug. 26, during the late service at 10:45 a.m.

Rally Day marks the beginning of the fall Sunday School schedule and promises to be a day of excitement, fun and worship. This will be an outside service, including a message from God’s Word and music. All third graders will receive a Bible from the church family.

Following worship, there will be a picnic and inflatable games, crafts and activities for the kids and fellowship for the adults.

The early service, which takes place at 8:15 a.m., will take place indoors and will be a traditional worship service.

Those who don’t have a church family are invited to take part as the congregation looks forward to the new Sunday School year, learning of God’s love for us and growing in His Word.

First Baptist Church is at 1650 West U.S. 6, Morris. The pastor is Steve Larson.

Two services are offered on on Sunday mornings, at 8:15 and 10:45 a.m., with Sunday School for all ages from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

A nursery for birth through 2 years of age is available all morning. Sunday School classes are offered for preschool (2-, 3-, and 4-year-olds); kindergarten – 2nd grade; 3rd, 4th and 5th grade; junior high (6-8 grade); high school and adults.

A Friendship Class for adults from the community with developmental disabilities is also offered.

Marino to discuss need for a strong ‘personal brand’

PLAINFIELD — On Tuesday, Aug. 28, Jan Marino will discuss why, in today’s job market, “YOU are the Product.”

Marino is a life and career transition coach. A personal branding expert, she thoroughly understands how the reinvention process works.

Through Jan, you will better recognize, in today’s market, why YOU are the product, so a strong personal brand is essential, and how to market YOU and your benefits to set you apart from the competition.

The St. Mary Immaculate Employment Ministry meets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug., 28, in the St. Mary Immaculate Parish Faith Sharing Room at 15629 South Illinois 59 in Plainfield.