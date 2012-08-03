CHURCH BULLETINS: Knights of Columbus hosting blood drive in Minooka Saturday

MINOOKA — The Knights of Columbus are sponsoring a Blood Drive from 7:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Aug. 4, at Minooka Junior High.

Appointment times are available. Call John at (815) 521-1970 to make one or for information. Walk ins are welcome, but appointments are preferred.

Heartland Blood Centers are giving a gift card for Oberweis.

First Presbyterian holding Children’s Carnival Saturday

First Presbyterian Church of Morris will hold its sixth annual Children’s Carnival from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 4.

Held in the church’s parking lots at the corner of E. North Street and Division Street (the area will be protected with safety fence put up by the city of Morris) the event is open to children and their parents. It will feature games and activities appropriate for toddlers through fifth-grade students.

There will be a variety of games to play, prizes, inflatables — including a jump house and huge slide, as well as a train ride, face painting, make/take activities and a photo/op station.

Water and juice will be for sale and raffle prizes from Sweet Tooth in Morris will be awarded every half hour. Music will be provided by the church’s own DJ, Jeff.

Tickets will cost 50 cents each, with five tickets priced at $2 and 20 tickets costing $8. Most games and activities require two tickets. Children and adults may ride the train for $3 per person. Indoor restrooms will be available.

The Outreach/Fellowship Commission of First Presbyterian Church, which is at 200 E. Jackson St., in Morris, is sponsoring the carnival.

All monetary proceeds will go directly to the Christian Youth Center in Morris, which serves youth of all denominations.

Living Water Church hosting Back to School Fun Fair on Sunday

The fifth annual Back To School Fun Fair at Living Water Church has been scheduled for 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 5. This year’s location will be CanalPort Community Park on West Illinois Avenue.

This free event is designed for youngsters in kindergarten through Grade 5 and will be a fun time of entertainment, games, face painting, and food.

This year’s Fun Fair will provide an atmosphere for all ages and all youth will receive a Back To School bag with supplies.

Living Water’s Praise Team and band will offer live music from today’s Christian artists throughout the event.

“Last year we were nearly overwhelmed by requests for school supplies, yet we were able to distribute basic supplies to about 100 youngsters,” a church press release noted. “This year we hope to equip more K through fifth-grade students with some basics for back to school while supply lasts.”

Living Water Church of the Nazarene will host this community event. Its members would also be pleased to welcome the community to its worship services at 10:45 a.m. at 508 W. Illinois Ave., Morris.

Information about the event and the church can be found on Facebook and at www.livingwatermorris.org or by contacting Pastor Steve at cooksd7@aol.com or by calling (815) 252-4744.

Enjoy a Taste of West Lisbon this Sunday

West Lisbon Church will hosts its annual Taste of West Lisbon from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 5. All are invited to enjoy a variety of foods, including Norwegian specialties, kringla, lefse, homemade pies, cookies, cinnamon rolls, homemade pizza, popcorn, hot dogs and much more.

There will be a kid’s corner with fun and activities for the kids.

All donations received will go to West Lisbon Church Building Fund.

West Lisbon Church is 2 1/2 miles west of the village of Lisbon on Joliet Road. You may call the church office with any questions, at (815) 736-6331.

Church to hold its Breakfast in Park

SENECA — St Patrick’s Altar & Rosary Society is sponsoring a “Breakfast in the Park” on Sunday, Aug. 12 at Crotty Park on Shipyard Road in Seneca, from 8 a.m. to 12 noon.

The menu will consist of pancakes, eggs, sausage, orange juice, fruit, and coffee.

Adults eat for $5, children ages 3 through 10, $3, ages 1 & 2 eat for free. The breakfast is open to the public.