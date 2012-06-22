Batavia football fueled by Class 6A semifinal loss

Watching the final seconds of last year’s Class 6A football state semifinal loss to Prairie Ridge tick off the scoreboard, Batavia outside linebacker Cullin Rokos scanned the sideline in disbelief.

Rokos and the Bulldogs’ hopes to compete for a state championship were about to be cut short one game shy of reaching Champaign.

“I just looked up at the scoreboard, it was real tough,” Rokos said. “I slowly realized it was all over.”

With his senior teammates falling to the turf after the 33-22 loss to Prairie Ridge, all Rokos could do was watch in awe.

“I saw the seniors around me and I thought this was surreal,” Rokos said. “We had high hopes for the season, and it was all ending right there.”

Rokos isn’t shy to admit that he carries those memories with him today, and says he will put them to good use in an offseason filled with renewed optimism.

“That moment was humbling,” Rokos said. “As a junior I looked around and saw the seniors, I realized that our year and their careers were over. All they had worked for, ending just like that. I am grateful to be around for another year. It could have been my senior year. I may not have had another chance at [state]. I sure won’t let the chance go to waste.”

Seeing his first live action since the season-ending loss, the Bulldogs took an early step to building toward Rokos’ goal of a state championship on Friday in a 7-on-7 at Mooseheart against Glenbard West.

“There’s only one more step to take. And that next step is our goal,” Rokos added. “We are looking for that championship.”

But no one, including Rokos, is overlooking the tough road ahead to claim the state’s top prize come November.

With the departures of three-year starting quarterback Noel Gaspari, 6-foot-6, Eastern Michigan-bound tight end/defensive lineman Cole Gardner and others, coach Dennis Piron said he likes what he saw Friday but finds room for improvement.

“I liked how hard they competed. They flew around, fought it out in coverage, dove for balls,” Piron said. “But what we’re doing, we have to figure out which components of our offense give us our best chance at success.

“We had a real good team last year and this team has real high expectations. We need leadership, and guys like Zach Strittmatter, he’s a three year player and a sure starter, he’ll need to make a difference for us and bring this offense together.”

Strittmatter, a returning second-team Chronicle All-Area receiver, nabbed two touchdown grabs against Glenbard West and will look to pick up the slack from losing one of the area’s top red zone threats in Gardner. The Bulldogs have an ongoing quarterback competition this summer, with senior Daniel Albrecht and junior Micah Coffey in the mix.

“It’s not as together as it was last year, but it’s coming together,” Strittmatter said of Batavia’s offensive chemistry. “You can never work at that too much, though. We’re working really hard in the weight room and looking to the [Prairie Ridge] game as motivation. We’ll get there.”

Both Rokos and Strittmatter acknowledge they can’t rely on the success of last year’s squad.

“[Strittmatter] and I know we have to step up and take leadership with those guys leaving,” Rokos said. “We did great last year, but we can’t rely on that success. What we do this year has nothing to do with last season. We can’t take anything for granted.”

Having completed their first week of summer camp, Piron is pleased with his team’s effort in the early stages of the summer.

“They work hard, they really do,” Piron said. “If you work hard, anything is possible. But we can’t focus on last year – or wins and losses for that matter. There might be a team that is just plain better than you. We tell [the players] to work toward being a team that we, the team and the community can be proud of. If we do that, we think wins and losses will take care of themselves.”