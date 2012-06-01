CHURCH BULLETINS: Singles picnic set for this evening

Fox River Lutheran Church is having a “picnic” with a patriotic theme for singles over 25. There will be a prize for the most patriotically dressed.

Please bring a dish to share. Some picnic suggestions are fried chicken, potato salad, baked beans, watermelon, apple pie, or any picnic food you want to bring. There will be outdoor and indoor games.

The picnic will take place tonight, Friday, June 1, starting at 6 p.m., at Fox River Lutheran Church, 2785 East U.S. 52, Sheridan, Ill. The church is on U.S. 52, 1/4 mile east of Illinois 71.

For more information, contact Kathy or Shaina Busch at (815) 786-9000 or thebusches@comcast.net.

Christ’s Academy to hold special school events

SHOREWOOD, Ill. — Christ’s Academy, 114 Channahon St, Shorewood, Ill., is hosting Pre-K, kindergarten and eighth grade graduations and an all-school awards celebration at 7 p.m. tonight, June 1, in the sanctuary of Restoration Christian Church.

Blood drive slated June 2 in Minooka

MINOOKA — Recently Colleen McEvilly-Kapsch of Minooka required 65 units of blood. Blood products need to be available to fill a need like Colleen’s.

The Knights of Columbus is sponsoring a Blood Drive from 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 2, at Minooka Junior High School, in order to help fulfill that need.

Appointment times are available. Call John at (815) 521 1970 to make one or for information.

Walk ins are welcome, but appointments are preferred.

Church sale part of all-town event

WILMINGTON — The First United Methodist Church of Wilmington’s garage sale, bake sale, and luncheon will resume at 8 a.m. Saturday, June 2.

The event will take place during Wilmington’s 4th annual all-town garage sales.

The church, at 401 E. Kahler Road, is a great starting point where you may pick up a map and listings for all other area garage sales.

Proceeds from the church sale will be used for this summer’s youth work trip with Red Bird Mission.

Mazon UMC hosting 5K on June 2

MAZON — The Mazon United Methodist Church is having its second annual 5K Run/Walk on June 2.

The race will begin at 9 a.m. on Seneca Street in Mazon. Race day registration and T-shirt/goodiebag pick-up will begin at 7:30 a.m. near the Pfeifer Community Center pavilion in the Mazon City Park. Pre-registration is $25.

Race day registration will be $30 — cash or check.

A written registration form can be obtained by e-mailing race director Karen Fabian at mazonmethodist@aol.com or calling or texting her at (815) 483-9343.

Online registration is available at www.active.com.

Trophies will be awarded to the top three male and female runners, and medals to the top three finishers in each age/gender category.

Healing Service planned June 3

PLAINFIELD — At 1:30 p.m. Sunday, June 3, immediately following the 12:15 p.m. Mass, St. Mary Immaculate Church will host a Healing Prayer Service.

After a short scripture reading and prayer, each individual will be offered the Sacrament of the Anointing of the Sick.

A Healing Service will be held on the first Sunday of every month at 1:30 p.m.

St. Mary Immaculate Parish is at 15629 South Illinois 59, Plainfield.

June Brunch will feature Smith

GARDNER — The Women’s Association of the Church of Hope in Gardner will host its annual June Brunch at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 4.

All women in the area are invited.

Fruit, coffee cakes, various salads and sandwiches will be served and Gerri Smith will perform.

There is no charge for the brunch, but a free-will offering will be collected.

Reservations are requested and can be made by calling Ann at the church office, (815) 237-8312) or Marge Mahler at (815) 584-2894.

Financial Peace U. starts here June 6

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Nearly 1.5 million families have been able to positively change their financial situation through Financial Peace University, the 13-week course taught by Dave Ramsey on DVD.

First Christian Church, 455 West Southmor Road, Morris, will begin a class at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 6.

Contact Denise Visco at (815) 942-3454 for more information or to register.

FPU teaches families and individuals common-sense principles like how to make a plan with their money so they are able to free themselves of debt and build lasting wealth.

Dave Ramsey knows first-hand what it is like to be broke and hopeless. Because of his experiences, he decided to help other people change the way they handle their money and began teaching FPU in 1994.

After each lesson there is a small group discussion that provides accountability and encouragement. Topics include saving for emergencies, budgeting, relationships and money, and getting out of debt.

Each class participant needs a kit that includes a lifetime family membership to FPU, an FPU workbook, an FPU envelope system, 13 audio lessons, bonus CD, budgeting forms, debit card holders, and Ramsey’s best-selling book – Financial Peace.

Kits can be purchased through the host location, daveramsey.com or by calling 888-227-3223.

Car wash will help fund mission trip

Immaculate Conception Church’s High School Youth Group will sponsor a Car Wash from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 9, on the corner of Pine and North streets.

The High School Youth Group is raising funds for the Kentucky Mission Trip, which is planned in July.

Snacks will follow weekend Masses

Drinks and snacks will be served after each Mass at Immaculate Conception Church in Morris the weekend of June 9 and 10. Stop by after Mass and visit for a moment.

The Knight’s of Columbus will be serving.

Friends in Christ offers InterGen Sunday School

On the second Sunday of each month (including June 10), the Family Bible Study at Friends in Christ Lutheran Church becomes “InterGen,” a Sunday school focused on the children of the congregation, but also including all of the adults.

Innovative lessons, activities and crafts characterize these classes. Adults assist children in all activities, while the children help adults gain fresh perspective on God’s Word.

Need a place to study the Bible with your whole family? Try InterGen on each second Sunday at 9:45 a.m. at Friends in Christ Lutheran Church, 180 E. Waverly.

All are invited every week for the Family Bible Study as well.

Register children for religious ed

Do you have a child who will be in first grade this fall in public school? Or do you have children in other grades who need to be registered for Religious Education classes?

Religious Education classes at Immaculate Conception Parish in Morris meet on Wednesday evenings from 5:30 until 6:45 p.m. or from 7 until 8:15 p.m.

If you have any questions, please contact Julie Dillenburg in the RE Office at (815) 942-4177.

5K Run/Walk will support CYCM

The Christian Youth Center of Morris will hold its inaugural 5K Run/Walk on Saturday, June 16.

The race will begin at 9 a.m. on Union Street, near the MCHS parking lot. Race day registration and T-shirt/goodie bag pick-up will begin at 7:30 a.m. under the Lions Club pavilion in Goold Park West. Pre-registration is $25.

A written registration form can be obtained by e-mailing race director Karen Fabian at CYCM5K@aol.com, or calling or texting her at (815) 483-9343. Online registration is also available at www.active.com.

Race-day registration will be $30 — cash or check.

Trophies will be awarded to the top three male and female runners, and medals given to the top three finishers in each age/gender category.

The certified course is the same one used by the annual Run the Beat 5K.

After the award ceremony you can show off your T-shirt and medal at the Fireman’s Carnival, which opens at noon across the street from the finish line!

FoFCA accepting student enrollment

Families of Faith Christian Academy is currently accepting students for the fall semester at its new Channahon campus, just off U.S. 6 at Interstate 55.

The school serves students from pre-school through high school with a challenging college preparatory curriculum and small class sizes in a positive environment.

The FoFCA Eagles athletics department includes boys and girls basketball programs.

Class sizes are limited and spots will fill up quickly. For more information call (815) 521-1381 or visit www.fofca.com.

Senior companions needed for seniors

Catholic Charities Senior Companion Program is looking for people 55 years and older who are interested in visiting with another senior who is homebound.

Volunteers who meet the income guideline will receive a tax-free hourly stipend and a mileage reimbursement for time spent with clients.

The possibilities are endless: have a cup of coffee, take a walk in the yard, go out to lunch, shop, or transport to an appointment. This is strictly a friendly visit, no home care duties are involved.

If you feel that this is an opportunity that sounds right for you and you live in Grundy or Will county, please call Kristin Ruda at (815) 724-1128 and become a Senior Companion.

Senior Service Center offers luncheon

A nutritious meal will be provided by the Senior Service Center of Will County and Channahon Township for residents 60 years or older.

The luncheon will be served at 11:30 a.m. on the second Wednesday of each month at Channahon United Methodist Church, 24751 W. Eames St., with a minimum $3 suggested donation.

Free blood pressure checks will be provided by the Channahon Fire Department.

TRIAD is the concept of cooperation to reduce the criminal victimization of the elderly.

Local businesses will be on display with information on the services they provide.

Reservations for lunch should be made by calling the Township office at 815-467-2569 no laterthan Thursday before the luncheon date.

First Baptist Church offering Kidz Zone every first Friday

The first Friday night of each month the First Baptist Church will host Kidz Zone.

Parents may drop off their children at the church for crafts, activities, games, music and snacks, while they enjoy shopping, a date night or simply relax.

From 6 to 8:30 p.m., the children will enjoy themselves in a positive, loving, safe and fun environment. Kidz Zone is offered for all children under the age of 12.

First Baptist is located at 1650 West U.S. 6, Morris.

For more information, you may call the church office at (815) 942-0812.