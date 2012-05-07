Druley: Geneva anxious to start Burgess Field makeover

The “Grass-Be-Gone” phase of converting Geneva’s Burgess Field from a natural surface to artificial FieldTurf warrants the buzz it produces.

That it also masks several other facility improvements isn’t lost on the Vikings’ athletic community, either.

Winding down from cheering Friday’s shared Kane County boys meet title with Kaneland, some Vikings track and field athletes and coaches talked about something else the Burgess renovation plan deep-sixes: A smaller track.

“It’s a new era,” Vikings coach Gale Gross said. “The nice thing about it is that we’re going to get an eight-lane track out of it. Going from six lanes to eight lanes, that’s going to be a great thing. Something we’ve wanted for years.”

Geneva is set to host the boys Upstate Eight Conference River Division Meet on Thursday in what will be the final meet contested before the first renovations to Burgess since 1994.

No word yet on whether the Vikings will line the perimeter of the track with candles or plan some other commemoration.

“We’ll have to do something,” senior jumper and sprinter Ben Rogers said, “but that’s undecided so far.”

What is clear is the Geneva school board’s February approval of a $1.1 million bid from Mount Prospect-based Nicholas & Associates to spruce up Burgess. In addition to the track expansion and turf installation, scheduled improvements include repairing the drainage system and revamped fencing.

School officials expect to begin construction this month, with the project to be finished in time for the 2012-13 fall sports season, and Vikings brass say that plan is on schedule.

The Geneva lacrosse club is slated to host matches Friday and Saturday, and Burgess possibly could be in play for a postseason game. After that, it will be time to rip and tear.

“Putting on a new living room,” Gross said. “An addition to the house.”

Geneva seniors anticipated the turf conversion for their final year of high school after an anonymous donor offered $450,000 toward the effort in April 2011. The gift was delayed, however, when the funds could not be organized in time.

A second anonymous donor emerged with $500,000 in November, paving the way for the present bid. The school district will provide the remainder of the funding.

“I think for the most part, any hard feelings have died down. Everyone’s excited,” said Rogers, a three-sport athlete who has committed to play wide receiver for the Cornell University football team in the fall. “I think the talk of the senior class is, ‘Oh, it’s one year too late,’ you know. We’re a little disappointed about that, but it is what it is. It’s going to be cool for the junior class and everyone below them to play on that.”

Or run around the turf with a couple more competitors. Remember, that’s part of the plan, too.

