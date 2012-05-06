Dixon may allow gambling machines, tax revenue

DIXON – Gambling machines might be a new addition to city bars if the City Council approves a proposed ordinance.

The council will vote to place the ordinance on file at its meeting tonight. It likely will vote on it at its May 21 meeting.

The ordinance addresses a 2009 state law that allows bars to have up to five machines.

Municipalities could opt out of video gaming, but the ordinance being considered would hook Dixon up to the potential revenue source. Video gaming is taxed at a 30 percent rate, with revenue split between the local government and the state.

Mayor Jim Burke said it could bring in an estimated $500,000 a year to the city.

That’s a much higher number than Crystal Lake, with a population of more than 40,000, estimated. Its officials, who have been reluctant to allow the gaming, put their number at $170,000.

“People are running down to the boats all the time,” Burke said. “This is probably going to keep a lot of people in town that are going out of town to do their gambling. The question about whether it’s immoral, corruptible ... it’s almost way beyond that at this point, because gambling’s ubiquitous in the state of Illinois.”