Remembering Khan: ‘His patients revered him’

Dr. Rifaqat Khan, an internal medicine physician with KSB Hospital at its Edwards Clinic in Dixon, died Friday afternoon, drowning in the Rock River after trying to retrieve his boat. (Photo provided)

DIXON – Each year, KSB Hospital’s doctors gather for their Christmas party. When dueling pianos headlined, Dr. Rifaqat Khan was more than willing to take the stage.

"Someone from the audience could get up and sing along, and he did that two, three times," former KSB CEO and President Darryl Vandervort said. "You never would have seen him do that when he first came to town. ... He was the life of the party, absolutely the life of the party."

Khan, 52, drowned Friday afternoon after jumping into the Rock River to retrieve his boat, a Dixon fire official said.

His body was found about 7:05 p.m. in the Rock River, more than 3 hours after he was reported missing. Rescuers were called at 3:40 p.m. to search the river for him.

Khan and his teenage son were docking their boat at Page Park when the boat slipped away. Kahn jumped in after the boat, and his teenage son jumped in after him, Dixon Fire Chief Tim Shipman said.

A fisherman saw the two and managed to rescue the boy, who did not appear to be injured.

Khan, who served on multiple school board committees, was very involved with his kids, Vandervort said.

"He wanted to raise his family in a less hectic environment," said KSB Vice President and Chief Practice Officer Kevin Marx, who worked to bring Khan to Dixon in 1993.

Khan had been working at John H. Stroger Jr. Hospital, then known as the Cook County Hospital in Chicago, where he had done his residency.

Originally from India, he graduated in 1984 from M.R. Medical College in Gulbarga. He was born there Jan. 1, 1960, to Mohammed Aquil and Nafees (Begum) Ali Khan, both of whom have passed away.

Khan joined the Edwards Clinic in Dixon, the smallest of KSB's Dixon clinics, where he practiced internal medicine, meaning he dealt with the nonsurgical needs of adults as they age.

"His patients revered him," Marx said, adding that there was a waiting list of patients wanting to get into his practice.

Before Tim Appenheimer became one of KSB's vice presidents and its chief medical officer, he spent about 5 years at the Edwards Clinic working with Khan, who he said was "amazingly" well read and great at diagnosing, the specialty of internists.

"He was very fast talker when he got excited or was talking about something he was very interested in," Appenheimer said. "He was hard to keep up with, he talked so fast."

He also was Vandervort's doctor.

"He was a perfectionist," Vandervort said. "He was an absolute perfectionist. He was a stickler. At age 55 – I'm now 66 – I had put off a colonoscopy.

"He looked me straight in the eye and said, 'You may be my boss, but I will fire you as a patient if you don't get a colonoscopy for your birthday.'"

In dealing with the aftermath of Khan's unexpected death, KSB is working to notify his patients to make sure their care is uninterrupted.

"We're dealing with the shock factor right this minute," Marx said. "We're meeting to figure out how we're going to handle it. He had a large patient panel that will need to be taken care of."

Khan, who enjoyed hunting and cooking, also was a member of the Sauk Valley Islamic Center in Dixon, where prayers were held Sunday. He is survived by his children and several brothers and sisters.

A visitation was held Saturday in Dixon, and burial was Sunday in Park Holm Cemetery in LaGrange. No obituary was released Sunday.

Jones Funeral Home in Dixon handled the arrangements. Go to thejonesfh.com to send condolences.