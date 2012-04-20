CHURCH BULLETINS: Yorkville church hosting big sale

YORKVILLE — Some of the best bargains in Yorkville can be found today and Saturday at the spring Rummage and Bake Sale hosted by Yorkville Congregational United Church of Christ.

The sale continues until 8 p.m. tonight, Friday, April 20, and again from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 21.

A wide and abundant selection of very reasonably priced household goods, toys, books, clothing, furniture, tools and holiday décor items will be sold. Shoppers are urged to come early for the best selection.

On Saturday, shoppers can fill a brown paper grocery bag with bargains for only $3.

Due to space limitations, strollers are not permitted.

This semi-annual event is a long time tradition at the church. Proceeds help support the church’s programs, as well as community and area charities.

The church is at 409 Center Parkway, west of Illinois 47 and north of U.S. 34 in Yorkville. For further information, call the church at (630) 553-7308.

Marriage seminar slated Saturday

The Morris Ministerial Association and Grundy Area Marriage Initiative will present “A Saturday To Remember” on Saturday, April 21.

The audience will include seasoned marriages, recent marriages, and soon-to-be-married couples. This will be a timely opportunity to move your marriage from “Good to Great.”

The marriage seminar will run from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 21 in the Chapin’s North Banquet Facilities at Quality Inn, 200 Gore Road, Morris.

The cost is $49 per couple, although a $10 discount was available to those who registered by Wednesday, April 11.

You may register by contacting Steve Cook at (815) 252-4744 or via email at cooksd7@aol.com.

CYCM banquet is Saturday night

The 11th annual banquet for the Christian Youth Center of Morris will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, April 21, at White Oak Elementary.

In respect to the CYCM’s latest program, The Unity Project, this year’s theme is based on unity and extending that vision from the youth to their families, churches, and through the community.

Please contact CYCM if you would like to purchase your tickets early, they are $12.50 (This covers the cost of dinner). Churches are encouraged to reserve a table for that evening for $100.

Anyone interested in tickets or a sponsorship should contact the CYCM at (815) 416-9292 or via email at petevn3@gmail.com.

Additional information can be found on the web at www.cycmorris.com.

Shop ‘Til You Drop for your mother

MARSEILLES — “Shop ‘Til You Drop!” will be held at the Trinity Lutheran Church, 621 Union St., Marseilles, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 21.

Just in time for Mother’s Day, you are invited to come shop for excellent products from Avon, Mary Kay, Pampered Chef, Tastefully Simple, and more.

There will also be unique and beautiful items of jewelry, handmade pottery, gourmet teas, devotional items, and more.

Coal City UMC to serve pork dinner

COAL CITY — Coal City United Methodist Church at 6805 E. McArdle Road, Coal City, invites the community to its “Hallelujah” Pork Dinner on Saturday, April 21.

From 4 to 7 p.m., church members will be serving tender and juicy slow-roasted pork roast, mashed potatoes and gravy, cole slaw, corn, green beans, bread, assorted desserts, coffee, iced tea and lemonade.

The cost is $10 for ages 13 and older; $6 for children ages 6 to 12; and free for children 5 and under.Carry-outs will be available.

Food, fellowship offered after Mass

Coffee and cookies on Saturday and coffee and doughnuts on Sunday will be served after each Mass this weekend, April 21 and 22, at Immaculate Conception Parish in Morris.

Refreshments are served in the narthex of the Church. Stop by after Mass and visit while enjoying a drink and snack.

IC commission hosts Euchre

The Community Life Commission of Immaculate Conception Parish will sponsor a Euchre Party at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, April 21, in the St. Angela Room of Immaculate Conception School.

The cost is $10 per person.

Please bring a snack, and a friend (or two)! All adults, 18 years and older are invited to attend.

Morris UMC’s sale set for next week

The First United Methodist Church of Morris, 118 W. Jackson St., will have its annual Spring Rummage Sale from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 25, and again on Thursday, April 26, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Christian school sets open house

CHANNAHON — Christ’s Academy, 114 Channahon St., Shorewood will host an Open House at 7 p.m. on Friday night, May 4.

A Christian School new to the Shorewood, Channahon and Plainfield areas, Christ’s Academy will hold a registration event for pre-kindergaren through 12th grade students on May 20.

Activities, games and refreshments will be available for the kids during the registration.

For more details please call, Mrs. M at (815)630-5376.

The Academy has been in existence since 1985 and moved to this Shorewood location during the current school year.

The school offers the ABeka Curriculum at family friendly rates, with very inexpensive before and after school care from 6:30 am to 4:30 pm.

Christ’s Academy’s Music School is offered by Quincy Smith (a local musician) during study hall on Thursdays. It also offers physical education, computer, and art classes each week.