Maloney takes over Johnsburg football

JOHNSBURG – Mike Maloney stood at a lectern in Johnsburg’s auditorium and laid out his plan for the Skyhawks’ football program.

The former Joliet Catholic and University of Illinois lineman was clad in a navy suit with a Johnsburg blue shirt and yellow tie, and he spoke passionately about character and integrity in front of administrators, parents and his new players.

Johnsburg athletic director Trevor Leopold announced the hiring of Maloney as physical education teacher and head football coach Wednesday. Maloney gave those who will be closest to his program a good look at what he is about with a half-hour power-point presentation, followed by a meet-and-greet in the school cafeteria.

“Johnsburg intrigued me as a community because I’ve always been from a bigger school,” Maloney said. “I’m interested about being in a town where the whole community rallies around football.”

Maloney, 30, served as head coach the last two seasons at Joliet Central, where the Steelmen were 0-18. He sees the potential of football to be something at Johnsburg like it is viewed at Morris and Geneseo.

Maloney and his wife, Sarah, have two daughters, Madison (3) and Kaile (10 months). He graduated from Joliet Catholic in 2000 and played on the Hilltoppers’ 1999 Class 4A state championship team. He played nose tackle at the University of Illinois and was on the Fighting Illini’s 2002 Big Ten Conference champion.

Maloney will replace Barry Creviston, who resigned after three seasons at Johnsburg with a 12-18 mark.

Leopold said Maloney’s personality far outweighed his coaching record. Ten potential coaches were interviewed with four finalists coming in for a second round.

“When he came into a room, he had a presence,” Leopold said. “It had nothing to do with him playing football. Everything he talked about was what I looked for. Every single person I called to talk about him said the same type of things, that he’s a man of character and integrity, he leads by example, and they would hate to lose him. Everybody I called adored him.

“It has nothing to do with the record, but knowing the kind of person.”

Maloney spoke to the crowd about having everyone involved, from the youth programs on up. He spoke to the players about regarding themselves as role models.

“Ultimately, if they’re not better people, husbands, fathers, sons, after playing football, then I haven’t done my job,” Maloney said. “Football is more about the people than the game. Young men who care about each other will be more willing to push harder to get things done.”

After hearing his speech, numerous players crowded around their new coach to talk football in the cafeteria. He urged players to start putting in the work now in the weight room.

“He’ll bring a positive attitude to Johnsburg football,” junior defensive end Marcus Huemann said. “I like that he’s interested in the whole community thing and building people’s character. He seems like a classy guy and a respectable man.”