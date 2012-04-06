CHURCH BULLETINS: Breakfast served for supper

SHERIDAN — Sheridan United Methodist Church, 219 S. Bushnell St., Sheridan, will serve breakfast during its 2nd Monday Supper this month.

The meal, served from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, April 9, will feature T.H.A.T. Youth Group from Sheridan-Norway UMC flipping pancakes.

The menu will also feature link sausage, eggs, biscuit and gravy, milk, juice, and coffee. All donations will benefit the youth of Sheridan/Norway churches.

For carry out or delivery in Sheridan, call (815) 496-2021.

‘Work Session’ set for job hunters

PLAINFIELD — The St. Mary Immaculate Employment Ministry invites you to meet with its coaches (each an experienced hiring manager) for a one-on-one “Work Session.”

This is an opportunity to get your resume and handbill reviewed, develop networking and interviewing skills, or talk with a coach about spiritual, emotional, or other social service help needs.

The ministiry will meet Tuesday, April 10, in the St. Mary Immaculate Parish Faith Sharing Room.

If you are new to networking, come at 6:30 p.m. for an introduction to networking tools like the handbill and the elevator speech. At 7 p.m., you can work one-on-one with coaches or participate in a structured “Networking Session” to practice skills and expand your network. Bring copies of your handbill or resume.

The ministry is designed to help job seekers succeed. There is no cost to attend, pre-registration is not required, and everyone is welcome. Members represent all ages, work backgrounds and future desires. Dress is casual.

Email EmploymentMinistry@smip.org or call (815) 436-2651, ext. 815, for more information.

Senior Luncheon is April 11

CHANNAHON — The Channahon United Methodist Church, 24751 W. Eames St., Channahon, invites friends, family and neighbors to their Senior Luncheon at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 11.

This is a non-denominational catered lunch and is held the second Wednesday of each month. A minimum donation of $3 is requested.

There will be free blood pressure checks provided by the Channahon Fire Department. Brenda Lutz from Will County Emergency Management will present the TRIAD topic on severe weather.

For reservations, phone (815) 467-2569.

Annual card party is April 11

WILMINGTON — The St. Rose C.C.W. annual card party will be held at the St. Rose School Gym, 626 S. Kankakee St., Wilmington, at noon Wednesday, April 11.

All card games and Bunco will be played. A light lunch will be served. There will be table prizes, door prizes and raffles.

Cost to attend is a donation of $6.

Rummage sale next weekend

MILLINGTON — Millington United Methodist Church will hold its spring rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, April 13, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 14.

Items can be dropped off between 2 and 6 p.m. Monday, April 9, through Thursday, April 12, at Millington United Methodist Church, 200 Orleans Street, Millington. Please no computers or TVs.

A tasty homecooked lunch will be available during the sale. For more information, call (815) 695-5384 or (815) 695-5378.

Lunch served during sale

SOUTH WILMINGTON — The South Wilmington United Methodist Church will be serving lunch during the South Wilmington All-Town Garage Sale on Saturday, April 14.

The menu includes barbecue, hot dogs, chips, dessert, lemonade and coffee. A bake sale will also be held at the church.

The all-town sale begins at 8 a.m. and maps are available at the church.

For further information, call Linda at (815) 237-8094.