McHenry names D’Angelo head coach

McHenry turned to one of its native sons to take over the football program.

Dave D’Angelo, a 1981 McHenry graduate and an assistant football coach on the staff since 1985, was approved by the District 156 school board as the new head coach at its meeting Tuesday night.

D’Angelo takes over for Tim Beagle, who was 24-33 in six seasons as head coach and resigned from the position in January.

“Being involved with McHenry football so long, I’ve always wanted it to be successful,” D’Angelo said. “I thought I could be the person to build up the program. We don’t want to dwell on the past, but embrace the past, and build it up together. I know what football’s meant to the community.”

McHenry set the standard in area football for 20 years, from the time Mike Noll took over as head coach in 1988. In 15 of Noll’s 16 seasons at the helm, the Warriors won or shared the Fox Valley Conference title. They made the playoffs for 20 consecutive seasons, but have not been to the postseason the past four years.

D’Angelo played at McHenry, then at Augustana College in Rock Island, where he was on two NCAA Division III national championship teams under legendary coach Bob Reade. He came back to McHenry on the freshman level in 1985. He coached at Lake Zurich in 1987, then returned to McHenry when Noll was hired as varsity head coach.

D’Angelo did not coach from 2008-10 in order to have time to watch his son, Mark, play football. He returned to Beagle’s staff as special teams coach last season.

“I’ve had some great mentors with coaches like Bob Reade and Mike Noll,” D’Angelo said. “I hope we can do that again and have some of that success at McHenry.”