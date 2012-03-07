Looking back, and ahead: History and politics are Sidmore’s passions

Caribou Coffee in DeKalb is among Dan Sidmore's favorite places to hang out. Sidmore is one of four Republican candidates for the 90th State House District seat being vacated by longtime Rep. Jerry Mitchell, R-Sterling. (Rob Winner)

DeKALB – Dan Sidmore is a bit of a history buff.

“Our family taught American history by telling us what our family did,” the DeKalb resident said. “We’re involved in the free education movement in the Republican Party. We’re involved in the workers’ rights movement within the Republican Party. Our ancestors on the Sidmore side lived with Abraham Lincoln.”

And in his family, it was just expected that you were involved in your community. Sidmore is taking his involvement to the next level and running for the state Legislature in the 90th House District.

He faces three other Republicans in the district, which includes Lee and Ogle counties. They include Tom Demmer of Dixon, Liandro “Li” Arellano Jr. of Dixon, and Rochelle Mayor Chet Olson.

The history and politics have been constant interests for Sidmore throughout the years. He can list his family genealogy, different relatives and what they did. During the summers when he was growing up, the family would leave their North Aurora home and head to the family farms in either Wisconsin or the DeKalb-La Salle area. Sidmore always preferred the Illinois relatives.

“The family’s funnier,” he said. “There were more things to play with.”

By things, he was referring to bits of history like old documents associated with President Lincoln.

When he went away to Quincy University to pursue a degree in business studies and political science, he worked in the school’s archives. He also got involved with the Young Republicans and worked on some campaigns, including future President Ronald Reagan’s 1976 bid for the Republican presidential nomination.

That’s when he met Peter Hannaford, who was then an adviser to the former California governor. “[Reagan and I] struck up a friendship,” Sidmore said. “I worked like five major events with him. He gave me a mentor, Peter Hannaford. ... He still is my mentor. Reagan believed in mentoring people.”

And while Hannaford wouldn’t call himself a mentor – he said they’re more “friendly acquaintances over a long period of time” – he said Sidmore is earnest, likeable and conservative, all positive traits.

Over the years, Sidmore has gotten involved at the local, state and federal levels. He was an aide to former House Speaker Dennis Hastert, and now works for former Hastert press secretary Doug Booth’s company, Wiltshire Partners, as a political consultant. They focus on mental health legislation.

He was a trustee in charge of economic development for North Aurora for eight years, and held an appointed position on the Illinois Department of Rehabilitation Services Advisory Board, which handles disability issues throughout the state.

“It was of those commissions that nobody got paid, everyone got along well and we worked really hard,” he said. “We managed a budget. We looked to see where the money was going to, we made initiatives, we went to schools to see if they needed improvement.”

He was in management for a few businesses, as well as in community outreach for the state Department of Healthcare and Family Services over the years, and managed two different farms over about 10 years.

Sidmore didn’t want to delve into his family life. He and his wife, Jenny, met “midlife.” Their families were friends. His daughter, Katie, has a degree in pastoral ministry; his daughter, Bethany, is in nursing school; and his son “said I dare not mention his name, so I will not.”