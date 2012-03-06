Election 2012: Statehouse in Rochelle mayor’s sights

Rochelle Mayor Chet Olson is seeking the Republican Party nomination in the 90th State House District. Having worked in the communications business for 40 years before serving, Olson said, “it’s very important that we communicate in this fast, fast-paced world.” (Alex T)

ROCHELLE – Chet Olson’s career has been about wires and people.

Before becoming mayor of Rochelle, Olson worked in the communications industry for more than 40 years. Now, he’s looking to add a new item to his resume: state representative for the 90th State House District.

He’s facing three other Republican candidates in the March 20 primary: Liandro “Li” Arellano Jr. of Dixon, Tom Demmer of Dixon and Dan Sidmore of DeKalb. There is no declared Democratic Party candidate, so the Republican primary winner is likely to replace longtime Rep. Jerry Mitchell, R-Sterling, who is not seeking re-election.

When Olson started out in his professional life, it was 1970. He had taken some courses at Kishwaukee College but couldn’t afford to pursue a degree.

“I lived with my mother, taking care of things there and helping her and all of those things that go along with that,” he said. “We didn’t have a lot of money in our family, so consequently I really couldn’t afford to go to a large school. We had to stay home and work.”

His mother, Mary Rita Olson, raised Chet and his siblings on her own after his father, Chester E. Olson, died of an illness he contracted while in the Army. Chet was 6 years old. His mother worked as a secretary at St. Patrick Catholic School, where Olson attended the first through eighth grades. His grandfather, the first Chester Olson, helped out, too.

“I spent many days on the farm with him, learning agriculture at a young age, farming and hard work and getting up early in the morning and taking care of livestock and picking corn and all that stuff that you do on the farm,” Olson said.

As Olson started to look around for a job in his hometown of Rochelle, he wanted something long term and stable. He found what he was looking for at the telephone company, which was known then – but not for much longer – as the DeKalb-Ogle Telephone Company.

He worked for 8 years as a wirer in the central switching office before moving up to management, not long after he married his high school girlfriend, Kathy. The two had met on a blind date when a friend of Olson was dating Kathy’s twin sister.

In all, he spent 25 years with the telephone company before a merger with GTE Corporation and the subsequent request for voluntary retirements. Olson took the enhanced retirement package, but at 42, he wasn’t ready to stop working. Instead, he opened his own business, focusing on the customer service he thought had been neglected as the communications companies merged and closed local offices.

Through his work, he found himself involved with the city of Rochelle as it set up its own internal fiber-optic network and considered establishing its own cable TV network.

“Rochelle’s been very instrumental trying to stay ahead of the curve when it comes to communications,” Olson said. “They built a fiber network here in Rochelle, and I worked with them before I became mayor, as a communications company, rewiring all the buildings and getting ready for high-speed data and so forth.”

When Mayor Robert Gingerich retired in 2003, Olson and five others ran for the seat. Olson won in a close race and has kept his seat through two more elections.

Olson’s focus has been on keeping Rochelle competitive with other, bigger cities, especially by teaming up with other entities in the area. He has served as president of the Northern Illinois Mayors Association and was involved in the development of the Northern Illinois Technology Triangle, a high-speed, large capacity fiber-optic network that stretches from Interstate 39 to the northwestern suburbs of Chicago.

Olson, however, worries that technology may be replacing one-on-one communication.

“It’s very important that we communicate in this fast, fast-paced world,” he said. “I think we’ve taken technology too far because we’re so wrapped up in our cellphones and our iPods and our digital world that we kind of forget to communicate between us.”