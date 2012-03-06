Mom worries about busy Dixon intersection

DIXON – The intersection of West Seventh Street and South Peoria Avenue has been the location of three crashes in the last 4 months. That has Mary Oros of Dixon worried.

Her two children attend St. Mary School, which sits on the southeast corner of that intersection.

“With so many children so close to that and 212 kids going to Mass every Tuesday, I just really think we need to take a look at that more closely,” Oros said.

She proposed extending the yellow no-parking zone to increase visibility and looking for a state grant to install a flashing beacon on the school zone sign, like on state Route 26.

The most recent crash involved Marc C. McFarland, 50, hospitalized after police say he rode his bicycle into the side of a minivan. The two other crashes involved pedestrians: A couple in their 80s and a student also were hit by cars at that intersection, Oros said.

Public Safety Commissioner Dennis Considine said the issue has been brought to the attention of Public Works Director Shawn Ortgiesen and Police Chief Danny Langloss. He thought extending the yellow zone might be a viable option.

“I think that’s probably one of the solutions we can have, and then to see whether we need to have a light there or not,” Considine said.

People dropping off children at the school frequently park illegally in the yellow zones, Oros said, adding that the school will be stressing to parents the importance of keeping those areas clear.