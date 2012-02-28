Retired teacher wants another go at Legislature

EAST MOLINE – When Mike Boland was growing up, his father would tell him stories about Chief Black Hawk and the Native Americans that once lived in northwestern Illinois and Iowa.

Frank Boland had a huge collection of arrowheads and spearheads he had collected following his own father as he plowed their Iowa farm.

“That’s what kind of got me interested in history, and why I became a history teacher and got interested in government and politics,” Boland, 69, said as he sat in the living room of his East Moline home.

Boland, a former state representative, lives fewer than 2 miles from the man he is challenging in the Democratic primary for state Senate. State Sen. Mike Jacobs has represented the 36th Senate District since he was appointed to the seat in 2005.

Whoever wins the March 20 contest will face Republican Bill Albracht of Moline. The redrawn district now includes the Sterling-Rock Falls area.

Boland, a native of Davenport, Iowa, didn’t always live in the area.

For his first two years of high school, his family – he was the second youngest of seven children – moved to Houston, where he used a locker for the first time at a giant public high school and his grades suffered, dropping from A’s and B’s to D’s and F’s.

“It was partly my own fault that I got loving football more than school, and so my parents very wisely said, ‘We got to get this boy back to the Quad Cities and get him back motivated on an academic level,’” Boland said.

Once back in the Quad Cities, Boland didn’t have much time for sports. He spent most of his time getting to and from Assumption High School across town.

At Upper Iowa University, his football career as a second-string running back only lasted two games before he was “clobbered by some great big guys,” resulting in a concussion, he said.

It took him seven years to get through college because he was always taking off time to pay for the next term.

“I would work in factories or on construction or clean floors, whatever it took,” Boland said. “My college experience had been so wonderful. I fell in love with education, with college in particular. I loved it so much that as soon as I could get enough money to go back, I was back in the door again.”

The university almost didn’t give him his degree when he did finish. He still owed them $50. Lucky for him, he said, his eventual wife, Mary, paid the $50.

The couple, who have been married for more than 40 years, met when Mike was student teaching at a junior high where Mary was a librarian.

“He and a friend of his then double-dated with me and my roommate, but it was never settled on who was going to be with whom,” said Mary, now 67. “We just ended up together for better or for worse. Politics is not an easy life.”

(Both of their daughters – Susan Boland, 40, and Barbara Stuckwisch, 36 – have gone on to careers in higher education.)

With his degree finally in hand, Boland was a junior high teacher in the Quad Cities for 30 years, teaching nights and weekends at Scott Community College and Marycrest College for some extra money.

Before making the leap to the statehouse, he had served on his local library board and on East Moline’s United Township High School board, and helped found the Citizens Utility Board, a consumer advocate watchdog group. While education always has been a focus – he still serves on the Board of Trustees for Black Hawk College – he was best known for his involvement with CUB.

The goal was to give consumers the same advantages that the utility companies had. Through small contributions from many people, the board would be able to hire lawyers, accountants and engineers to investigate requests for rate increases.

When Boland got into the state Senate race in October, he criticized Jacobs for his push for Smart Grid legislation, which would raise rates in order to pay for modernizing the electric grid.