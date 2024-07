The 2011-12 Cherry Comets boys’ basketball team finished second in the Prairie Conference, finishing with a 9-3 record.

Team members are (front row, from left) Connor Whitten, Matthew Hoscheid, Jordan Burgin and Joseph Kobold; and (back row) head coach Ryan Luecke, Jacob Gurerro, Tony Keeney, Drew Pullam and assistant coach Aaron Hoscheid. Absent were Jimmy Dymynck and Riley Griffin.