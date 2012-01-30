Kinzinger takes message to smaller towns

AMBOY, Ill. – In a back room at the Amboy Family Restaurant, five Lee County residents sipped their coffee. They were there to see U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger.

The freshman Republican is running against Rep. Don Manzullo, R-Egan, in the 16th Congressional District, which encircles the Chicago collar counties. Manzullo has served the district for 20 years.

Redistricting has put Lee County in the new 16th District. It also has moved much of the old 11th District that Kinzinger serves into the 16th – setting up the March 20 primary showdown between GOP congressmen.

Saturday certainly was not the first time Kinzinger has been out to Lee County, but he spent the day having town hall meetings in Amboy, Ashton and Paw Paw.

“We just started doing them in the smaller towns, and this is actually our first one in smaller cities,” Kinzinger said at the Amboy gathering. “My point is to come out and just talk with folks and give them an opportunity to hear who I am and what I’m talking about.”

Kinzinger plans to continue these town hall meetings if he’s re-elected, he added.

With wind farms dominating talk in Lee County, the conversation focused mainly on energy. That’s something he works on a lot as a congressman, as a member of the Committee on Energy and Commerce.

Vera Mason, 75, of Amboy, said she was impressed by how knowledgeable he was.

“His ideas were good, ... refreshing. Instead of,” she lowered her voice, mimicking a stereotypical politician, “‘I can do this for you and I can do that.’ I did like the way he came across.”

Mason worries about what happens to wind farms if the companies go out of business, she said. Kinzinger didn’t address what would or should occur if that happens, but he said he thinks wind farms are comparable to ethanol.

“It never could have survived without the government coming in and providing subsidies to get off the ground, to begin to find to more efficient ways to produce it,” he said of ethanol. “Now, as the federal government has pulled back the subsidies for ethanol, it’s standing on it’s own and it’s got a market. It’s successful.

“Wind is kind of the same way. I’ve talked to wind producers that, hopefully, within a couple years, the technology will have caught up and you can pull the subsidies away and still make money.”

Energy has made the news lately, especially with the Keystone pipeline proposal.

President Barack Obama denied the proposal, which would bring oil from Canada to different spots in the U.S., after Congress pushed for him to make a decision before the election. He said the company can reapply.

There have been environmental concerns, particularly about the route and what would happen if there was a leak, but Republicans, including Kinzinger at Amboy’s meeting, have criticized the president for preventing the creation of jobs.

The Keystone pipeline is part of ensuring energy security, Kinzinger said, adding that increasing off-shore drilling and expanding natural gas extraction also would help.

“The No. 1 issue on people’s minds is the economy, and then spending,” he said. “Frankly, the economy is tied with energy, and the more we produce energy in this country, the more people get to work. The less you pay at the pump, the more jobs are created because people can hire people. I think energy is on people’s mind.”

What district are you in?

U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Manteno, currently represents the 11th Congressional District, a T-shaped district that runs east along Interstate 80 from just east of Kewanee to the Indiana border. It also follows Interstate 39 to Bloomington. Part of the old 11th district has been incorporated into the new 16th Congressional District, which encircles the Chicago collar counties. The 16th district is currently represented by U.S. Rep. Don Manzullo. Go to gis.elections.il.gov to find out what congressional and state districts you are in.

Emily K. Coleman is a staff writer for Daily Gazette in Sterling, Ill.