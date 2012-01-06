March 07, 2024
Walnut man accused of sexual assault of Dixon child

By Emily K. Coleman

DIXON – A Walnut man charged with sexually assaulting a Dixon girl younger than 13 was in the Lee County Jail Thursday on $250,000 bond.

Michael J. Hall, 19, was arrested at his home about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Walnut Police Chief Tom Ptasnik said. He is charged in Lee County court with two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, which carries a sentence of six to 30 years in prison.

Dixon police were notified of the possible abuse in May 2011. Hall, an acquaintance of the girl’s father, reportedly assaulted her multiple times between summer and fall 2010, Lt. Clay Whelan said.

