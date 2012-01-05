Druley: Geneva trio mostly unfamiliar with GoDaddy.com

DeKALB – Internet domain name registrar GoDaddy.com will sponsor a college football bowl for the second successive season when Northern Illinois faces Arkansas State at 8 p.m. Sunday in Mobile, Ala.

For the three Huskies defensive players who hail from Geneva, the website has little other utility. Entering this week, senior Pat Schiller and redshirt freshmen Frank Boenzi and Michael Santacaterina couldn’t recall logging on.

"I can't say I have, but I might when I get down there," Santacaterina said. "Check it out a little bit." Before that glimmer of hope for the GMAC Bowl's successor, Boenzi had come closest to GoDaddy glory. Or so he thinks.

The company’s commercials may or may not have prompted a short trip during his early teenage years. Boenzi can’t be sure, but does know that advertising, not entrepreneurship, would have been the attraction reeling him in.

“I hate to say this, but maybe when I was younger, when I saw the commercials,” he said. “Saw the cute girls and thought, ‘Oh, maybe I’ll check this out.’ ”

As Santacaterina put it, this also marks the “first rodeo” for the Geneva Three in Alabama.

With NIU making its fourth straight bowl appearance, players savor the extra travel exposure along with the postseason atmosphere. Boenzi and Santacaterina were merely practice players when the Huskies headed to Boise, Idaho, for the Humanitarian Bowl last season, but the trip still was memorable.

“Just like last year, I had never been to Boise, so this is kind of cool to get to different parts of the United States, you know. See every place,” Boenzi said. “That’s good about the bowl games, besides the actual game.”

From heavy to Husky: Redshirt freshman linebacker Bobby Winkel, a Marmion graduate from Batavia, has known two of his Huskies teammates for some time.

Winkel played alongside Boenzi and Santacaterina on the same Tri-City Chargers heavyweight eighth grade team, and since has been reunited with them on defense.

A two-way standout at Marmion, Winkel began his NIU career as a fullback before moving to linebacker at midseason. He has played five successive games on special teams and as a backup linebacker, logging separate solo tackles against Ball State and Eastern Michigan on punt coverage.

NIU boasts two other redshirt freshmen from the Tri-Cities in offensive tackle Ryan Brown (St. Charles North) and tight end Jess Striedl (St. Charles East). Brown has served as the Huskies’ backup swing tackle on the strong and weak sides and factors into the rotation up front.

Oh, brother: It also has been a strong football year for a pair of Huskies' siblings. After climbing from the practice squad at the beginning of his Minnesota Vikings career, Patrick Brown appeared in all 16 of the Vikings' games at offensive tackle.

Meanwhile, University of Chicago freshman Jake Winkel started two games at right tackle while appearing in seven of 11 overall. He has a chance to become the Maroons’ starter at the position next season.

Daddy needs a seven: Simple mathematics suggest Boenzi could be 14 times the player he was in high school.

After sporting No. 7 during his Geneva days, Boenzi wears No. 98 for the Huskies. At this week’s practices at the DeKalb Recreation Center, however, Boenzi jumped at the chance for flashback.

When the equipment staff lost his usual practice jersey on Monday, Big Frank was asked if he had a replacement number in mind. Of course he did.

“If you have a white No. 7, I’ll take it,” Boenzi said, laughing. “Trying to push it onto my coaches, you know, let them see what I look like in it. It’s a long shot, but you never know.”

Former Saint to St. Cloud: East alum Steph Roan is set to transfer to NCAA Division II St. Cloud (Minn.) State after she fulfills her two-year softball commitment to Kankakee Community College in the spring.

Roan, an outfielder, batted .370 (64-for-173) for the Cavaliers in 59 games last season. She had 26 RBIs and 36 runs scored.