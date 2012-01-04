St. Charles police report attempted burglaries

ST. CHARLES – Police remind St. Charles residents to lock their doors and windows after officers responded last week to three attempted burglaries on the city’s west side.

Residents of an apartment complex in the 100 and 200 blocks of North 15th Street reported hearing noises near their bedroom windows between 5:30 and 6 p.m. Dec. 29, St. Charles Police Department spokesman Paul McCurtain said.

The windows were opened, but nothing was reported stolen.

“It seems like in all three cases, people were home and heard the window being open and yelled out to the offenders,” McCurtain said.

In one instance, the resident reported hearing males speaking Spanish. McCurtain said no physical descriptions were obtained.

Police believe the incidents are connected, he said.

McCurtain said at least one could have been reached by the offender standing on a gas meter. None of the windows were locked, according to police reports.

“Citizens should secure their homes, make sure that all of their doors and windows are locked,” McCurtain said.

If the window latches aren’t working properly, he said, place a rod in the window to prevent it from being opened. Citizens can also call crime prevention officer Bill Tynan at 630-443-3847 to have a crime prevention survey conducted at their homes and businesses, McCurtain said.