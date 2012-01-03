‘Geneva Three’ resumes pipeline to Northern Illinois football

DeKALB – Frank Boenzi, Michael Santacaterina and Pat Schiller traversed the turf at the DeKalb Recreation Center for one final local Northern Illinois football practice on Tuesday afternoon.

A horn sounded at the end of the workout, prompting defensive players to convene once more before NIU departs for Sunday’s GoDaddy.com Bowl in Mobile, Ala.

Under best-laid plans, Geneva senior quarterback Matt Williams will be waiting his turn to take the field behind them at this time next year. Offense followed defense under the postseason practice scheme of coach Dave Doeren on Tuesday, in many ways mimicking the pattern of these Vikings-turned-Huskies.

“We tell people all the time, we tell them it’s is a feeder school for NIU,” Boenzi said. “We’re losing Pat, we’re gaining Matt, but we’re still keeping a ton of Geneva people here.”

Boenzi, Santacaterina and Schiller all sported Geneva royal blue and white before coming to Northern Illinois, where their high school coach, Rob Wicinski, played tight end in the 1980s.

With Schiller set to make his final career start at linebacker in the bowl game against Arkansas State, Boenzi (defensive tackle) and Santacaterina (linebacker) lay in waiting as redshirt freshmen primed to continue the recent legacy.

Someone snapped a photograph of all three players lined up together earlier this season, as injuries and a November suspension to linebacker Jamaal Bass thrust Boenzi and Santacaterina into their position rotations more regularly.

That didn’t even happen at Wicinski’s vaunted preseason camps at Broadview Academy in LaFox. It may seem like they’re longtime chums now, but remember that Boenzi and Santacaterina were only entering Geneva during Schiller’s senior season of 2006.

Four falls later, Boenzi and Santacaterina joined the Huskies program with Schiller entrenched as a starter. Schiller had become much more than an acquaintance by then, serving as an offseason gym partner as well as liaison between the newcomers and the questions they were leery to ask NIU coaches

“Pat was like an older brother to me,” Santacaterina said. “He pretty much took me under his wing. Taught me a bunch of stuff and was definitely there for me when I needed help.”

Though Boenzi and Santacaterina only practiced with the Huskies then – including their preparation for the 2010 Humanitarian Bowl – it didn’t take long for teammates to know their hometown.

With Schiller, the players quickly branded themselves as “The Geneva Boys,” a name that had staying power given their presence on defense. As the trio emerged together during this fall’s run to the Mid-American Conference title, members of the public relations staff offered a more playfully notorious feel, calling the group “The Geneva Three.”

Schiller’s team-high 108 tackles give credibility to that marksmanesque moniker, while Santacaterina (27 tackles, one interception in nine games) and Boenzi (12 tackles, one sack in 11 games) continue to build their reputations.

All three were part of the team’s signature victory in the Dec. 2 MAC title game, as the Huskies erased a 20-point halftime deficit to defeat Ohio, 23-20, at Ford Field in Detroit.

“By far, that was one of the most memorable games I’ve ever been part of,” Schiller said. “Just the way we did it, you know. It’s kind of similar to the way our whole season went. Nothing was easy. We didn’t win any games easily, but due to the leadership and the players on our team, we were able to find ways to win and take advantage of opportunities.”

A pair of other redshirt freshmen from the Tri-Cities also are on the Huskies’ roster – St. Charles East alum Jess Striedl (tight end) and Marmion alum Bobby Winkel of Batavia (fullback).

Schiller hopes he has served as a sufficient example for those and other younger teammates, but isn’t bashful about offering fellow former Vikings special attention. Thanks to a mutual friend, he already has talked several times with Williams, and is anxious to chart the careers of Boenzi and Santacaterina – ideally from the NFL.

“They’ve shown that they’ve been great players here. I think they’re going to be great leaders,” Schiller said. “When they’re seniors, there’ll be a Geneva player eventually that will come up that they’ll take under their wing and hopefully just keep that pipeline running through.”