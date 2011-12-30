CHURCH BULLETINS: Coal City UMC schedules service on New Year’s Day

COAL CITY — Coal City United Methodist Church offers a variety of services and programs during the holiday season.

The New Year’s Day Service on Sunday, Jan. 1, includes one worship service at 9 a.m. No Sunday School will be held on New Year’s Day

Coal City United Methodist Church is located at 6805 E. McArdle Road, Coal City. For more information, call (815) 634-8670.

First Baptist Church offers Kidz Zone each first Friday

The first Friday night of each month the First Baptist Church will host Kidz Zone.

Parents may drop off their children at the church for crafts, activities, games, music and snacks, while they enjoy shopping, a date night or simply relax.

From 6 to 8:30 p.m., the children willl enjoy themselves in a positive, loving, safe and fun environment. Kidz Zone is offered for all children under the age of 12.

January’s Kidz Zone takes place on Friday, Jan. 6.

First Baptist is located at 1650 West U.S. 6, Morris. For more information, you may call the church office at (815) 942-0812.

‘Hallelujah’ Soup Supper set for Jan. 7 in Coal City

COAL CITY — Coal City United Methodist Church, located at 6805 E. McArdle Road in Coal City, invites the community to join them for their first “Hallelujah” Soup Supper of the New Year on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2012. The soup supper will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. in the church’s fellowship hall. The delicious homemade soups will be Chicken Noodle & Chili.

The cost will be $8 for adults and children age 13 & older; $4 for children age 6-12; $2 for children age 3–5; and children age 2 and under eat free. Each meal includes your choice of soup, crackers, bread and cheese, a beverage, ice cream and dessert.

A children’s menu and carry-outs are available. All proceeds will go to the church’s building fund. Tickets will be sold at the door.

Senior meal offered monthly at Channahon Methodist church

The Senior Service Center of Will County offer a nutritious meal for residents 60 years or older.

The luncheon will be served at 11:30 a.m. on the second Wednesday of each month at Channahon United Methodist Church, 24751 W. Eames St. Suggested donation is a minimum of $3.

The next lunch is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 11.

Free blood pressure checks will be provided by Channahon Fire Department.

TRIAD is the concept of cooperation to reduce the criminal victimization of the elderly.

Reservations for lunch should be made by calling the Township office at (815) 467-2569 no later than Thursday before the luncheon date.

All are welcome to attend the luncheon for good food and good company.

Financial Peace University begins in early January

Financial Peace University is being offered at First Christian Church of Morris on Wednesdays or Saturdays, beginning Jan. 11 or Jan. 14, 2012.

Wednesday sessions will run from 6 to 8 p.m., while classes on Saturdays will meet from 9 to 11 a.m.

This life-changing 13-week program teaches you how to achieve your financial goals by eliminating debt, saving for the future, and giving like never before.

You will be challenged and motivated to make a plan for your money and change your family tree forever.

The first lesson is free. Call the church at (815) 942-3454 or go to www.daveramsey.com for more information.

Gospel of Mark presentations planned at St. Mary Immaculate

PLAINFIELD — On Sunday, Jan. 15, the Rev. Felipe de Jesús Legarreta-Castillo, Ph.D., will present “The Discipleship of the Crucified Messiah in the Gospel of Mark.”

Through his discussion, Fr. Felipe will help us to “see, listen, and understand” the secret of the mystery of the kingdom of God (cf. Mk 4:11-12), so we — as a community, may believe in Jesus as the Crucified Messiah and follow him on his path of the cross and resurrection.

His English presentation will be at 9 a.m. in the Stewardship Room. His Spanish presentation will follow the Spanish 12:15 p.m. Mass in Cana Hall.

He asks that participants read the entire Gospel of Mark prior to his 90-minute presentation.

St. Mary Immaculate Parish, located at 15629 South Rt. 59, Plainfield, is a vibrant, welcoming Catholic community with over 100 ministries serving the Plainfield area.

For more information about St. Mary Immaculate Parish or any of its many services, please call (815) 436-2651 or visit us at www.smip.org.