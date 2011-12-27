Man dies after truck hits back of semi south of Dixon

DIXON – A former Sterling and Rock Falls resident was killed when his pickup truck crashed into a semitrailer Monday night south of Dixon.

Todd M. Rude, 43, of Knoxville, Tennessee, was eastbound on U.S. Route 30 about 9:48 p.m. when he hit the semi, which was just beginning to pull away from a stop sign at state Route 26, the Lee County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

Rude, who was alone in the truck and not wearing a seat belt, was killed instantly, and there was no indication he had tried to stop, the release said.

The semi was carrying industrial-sized generators. Its occupants – a father and son headed for southern Illinois and Missouri – were not injured, county accident investigator Jared Yater said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Rude was a graduate of Rock Falls High School.

Schilling Funeral Home is arranging Rude’s funeral.