Davidson’s ‘Air Raid’ offense fits Geneva wide receiver Hickey

Tyler Hickey relished his time with the Geneva football program, even if the Vikings’ power-oriented offensive philosophy isn’t ideal for wide receivers.

A drastically different outlook awaits Hickey in college. The senior confirmed this week that he has committed to the Davidson College football program, pending his admission to the school. Davidson features an “Air Raid” offensive scheme that typically features four-receiver sets out of shotgun. Hickey and his fellow receivers should not lack for opportunity.

“I think it’ll be a good adjustment for sure, personally,” Hickey said.

Davidson, located in North Carolina, is part of the Pioneer Football League, the nation’s lone non-scholarship, football-only Football Championship Subdivision conference. It includes midwest programs such as Butler, Dayton, Drake and Valparaiso.

Fellow Viking receiver Ben Rogers recently committed to Cornell and the duo swapped insights on the recruiting process, with Hickey also exploring Ivy League options for awhile. During Thanksgiving break, Hickey decided Davidson, a highly ranked liberal arts college, was his best path.

“I think it was always my favorite,” Hickey said. “Just for awhile I was kind of blind-sided by the Ivy League glamor, I guess you could say, and I convinced myself that was where I wanted to be. ... But in reality, I’m glad it worked out the way it did, and I’ll be very happy where I’m going.”

Hickey expects confirmation about his admission status soon. He said he is ranked 13th out of about 460 students in Geneva’s senior class.

“When I was younger it just came naturally to me,” Hickey said of his academic prowess. “I was always one of the smartest kids in my class but as of recently, in the past couple years, I’ve realized people have maybe caught up to me. If I slacked, people would catch up to me, so I’ve had to put in a lot of effort these past three years to maintain my GPA and get the education that I want.”

Hickey was second on Geneva in receptions (23) and receiving yards (384). At Davidson, he would be within a couple hours of his older brother, Drew, currently a junior at Duke.

Along with quarterback Matt Williams (committed to Northern Illinois last summer), Rogers and Hickey, a few other Vikings seniors are likely to play in college, including offensive linemen Jake Mills and Kevin Carlson.

Mills is planning to make campus visits in January, and said Illinois Wesleyan, Augustana and North Central are among the in-state schools that have expressed interest. Both Carlson and Mills have drawn interest from Carthage (Wis.).