Druley: Geneva receiver Rogers goes from blue to Red

Geneva senior Ben Rogers scratched his Ivy League itch over the weekend, committing to play football at Cornell after considering almost the entire stable of the renowned conference’s schools.

Thinking also about running routes at Harvard, Princeton, Columbia, Brown and Penn, the 6-foot-2 wide receiver ultimately saw the most in the Big Red.

“Right away, they were very up front with, ‘We’re very interested. We’d like you to come out to camp,’ ” Rogers said. “I just feel extremely blessed about the entire opportunity and definitely thank all the people who helped make it happen.”

Cornell officials contacted Rogers last spring, right around the time he began fielding overtures from several other schools.

During the summer, he made two separate visits to the Ivy League corridor, touring campuses with his dad. Rogers participated in one day of summer camp for each interested school other than Penn, providing a solid warm-up for a senior season in which he caught 35 passes for 726 yards and five touchdowns.

Rogers had nine receptions for 155 yards in his final high school game, a 35-32 road loss to Lake Zurich in the opening round of the Class 7A playoffs.

The Big Red extended an official offer to Rogers during the summer, but he wanted to take time to weigh his options. With football season over and his first few games as a guard/forward for the Vikings’ basketball team in the books, he traveled with parents Mary and Tom – Geneva High’s principal – to Cornell this past weekend.

Several people back home texted Rogers frequent updates during Friday night’s triple-overtime Vikings basketball win against Elgin. Rogers was out with Cornell players and a few other recruits as he reacted to the play-by-play.

Speaking by phone about an hour after Monday afternoon’s practice, Rogers exhaled about not having to miss any more big moments in his other sports from now on.

“There’s no cloud hanging over myself saying you have to make this decision or do this and this and this,” he said. “Now I can focus on school, basketball and track and have a regular rest of my senior year.”

Rogers ranks in the top 5 percent of his graduating class and says he is the first Ivy Leaguer in his family.

Pioneer League football schools Butler, Dayton and Drake also expressed interest.

Friends and fellow students offered Rogers heavy congratulations on Monday. While he still has plenty left on his Geneva to-do list, he’s equally enthused about catching on at Cornell, located in Ithaca, N.Y.

“It’s going to take a lot of hard work to make it into the starting lineup, but their expectation is that I will,” he said. “When that will be is unknown right now, but they want me to be contributing. Obviously, the goal is to do that next year, but we’ll see.”

Monken leaving Metea: According to reports, former St. Charles East football coach Ted Monken has resigned the same position at Metea Valley after two varsity seasons.

Monken left East in January 2009 after going 36-17 in five seasons with the Saints, compiling four successive winning campaigns after a 4-5 start.

Intrigued by the opportunity to build a new program – a passion that even extended to designing logos and uniforms – he steered Metea Valley to a 5-13 record, including a 4-5 mark in 2011.

Monken comes from a rich football pedigree. His father, Bob, was an Illinois High School Football Coaches Hall of Famer at Lake Park, while his brothers currently are entrenched in the high school and college game. Tony Monken coaches Vernon Hills, while Todd Monken is offensive coordinator for Fiesta Bowl-bound Oklahoma State.

Ted Monken could not be reached for comment Monday.