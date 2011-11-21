Schwab: ‘A lot of leadership’ for Batavia football

BATAVIA – A season in which the Batavia football team was mostly in a class by itself ended with the Bulldogs accepting defeat with class.

It was a painful concession to make, but Bulldogs senior cornerback/receiver Jon Gray made it: In Saturday’s 33-22 Prairie Ridge win against Batavia in a Class 6A state semifinal, the better team prevailed.

“Their running game was incredible, second to none,” Gray said. “I don’t see how any team can stop them. I thought we played as hard as we could, honestly. I feel like we may have gotten beat by a better team for the first time.”

Understandably, that admission did little to comfort a crushed pack of Bulldogs, many of whom tearfully or dazedly lingered on the Bulldog Stadium field long after Prairie Ridge fans started packing up for the trip north. As Batavia coach Dennis Piron said, the Bulldogs earned the right to feel anguish.

Tapping into the school’s state-of-the-art new weightroom facilities, the Bulldogs sprouted from a 5-5 team a year ago to a true juggernaut in one offseason’s time, muscling most teams on their schedule into submission by halftime this year.

“We established, probably, the hardest offseason program ever,” Batavia senior safety Kevin Schroeder said. “Kids quit the team because they couldn’t deal with it. There was a lot of leadership. A lot of leaders.”

And a lot of great football players.

Batavia developed into one of the most complete football teams in the state. Name a position group, and the Bulldogs were excellent, from the season-opening 36-7 thrashing of Marmion on. Even an untested offensive line that was considered a potential vulnerability leading up to the season became a quality unit, leaving no real weakness on the Bulldogs.

The regular season posed few challenges for Batavia but the playoff games, as they should be, proved difficult propositions, except for a 42-0 quarterfinal pasting of Lakes. While the Bulldogs had second half answers in rallying to eliminate Niles Notre Dame and Lake Forest, falling multiple scores behind to a team of Prairie Ridge’s caliber was a fatal misstep. The Wolves swiftly turned a 14-13 halftime deficit into a 33-14 lead on the strength of superb execution of their triple option offense and a crucial interception return for a touchdown by Wolves linebacker Josh Hrudicka.

Saturday’s result had Batavia senior defensive end/fullback Alec Lyons pining for Batavia’s Western Sun Conference days, figuring that might have had the Bulldogs better equipped to rein in an offense like the Wolves’.

“I wish we were still playing Rochelle,” Lyons said. “They ran the same exact offense, they ran the same exact schemes. That’s the first time we’ve seen it all year and unfortunately it got the best of us.”

Lyons is part of a superb senior class for Batavia that established the best record in program history; the Bulldogs won’t be playing in Champaign on Thanksgiving weekend like the 2006 team did, but while the ‘06 team finished 12-2, this year’s Bulldogs wrap up at 12-1. Lyons, tight end/defensive lineman Cole Gardner and quarterback Noel Gaspari were three-year starters and tone-setters for Batavia, having weathered a 2-7 season as sophomores.

Lyons is hopeful a handful of quality underclassmen on this year’s team benefit from their early starts in similar fashion.

“That’s how it was three years ago, me Noel and Cole up on varsity, making plays,’ Lyons said. “They’re up on varsity making plays. They’re going to be in the same boat next year and the next year as long as everybody keeps working hard.”

Gaspari echoed Lyons’ optimism, saying sophomore starters Michael Moffatt and Anthony Thielk are “going to be ridiculous players,” and even offering an early endorsement of Daniel Albrecht as a capable successor at quarterback. A 9-0 season by the Bulldogs’ sophomore team indicates more reinforcements are on the way, and it’s apparent that Batavia’s improved facilities – the envy of the Tri-Cities – will set the program up for lasting success.

Then again, greatness is never guaranteed – certainly not on the scale of what we saw from the 2011 Bulldogs.

“It’s up to the juniors and sophomores to decide that,” said Piron, who finally tasted defeat as head coach. “Obviously they see what’s required. They see guys who struggled and battled through a 2-7 season and then a [5-5 season]. “Really coming into the season we didn’t get any state ranking, there was no expectation of our team. I think there’s a lot of people who feel like us and [Prairie Ridge] are two of the best teams in the state of Illinois right now at any level. That, to me, is an unbelievable accomplishment for a group of kids.”

It was a first-class season, and nothing that happened Saturday changes that.

