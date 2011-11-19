Batavia football team stopped one game short of Champaign

BATAVIA – Fifty-six seconds after staring a three-score deficit and elimination plainly in the eye, the Batavia football team visited the end zone.

The Bulldogs grew giddy a few moments later. A few moments after that, they risked getting ahead of themselves.

“I thought we were going to win,” senior linebacker Austin Higgins said. “Everyone did. We hadn’t lost once.”

Prairie Ridge reversed the fortunes of the Bulldogs’ season while shaking some somber recent history of its own, defeating Batavia, 33-22, in a Class 6A semifinal on Saturday afternoon. Both teams left Bulldog Stadium with 12-1 records, but only the Wolves could claim they’d be playing for a state title on Thanksgiving weekend.

After summerlong aspirations of big things to come, a perfect regular season ripe with routs and a postseason featuring a handful of seemingly karmic comebacks, Batavia players faced reality at a few minutes before 4 p.m.

Some knelt. Some cried. Most embraced.

“They deserve the anguish,” Bulldogs coach Dennis Piron later said, citing the players’ full commitment, during both the offseason and beyond.

Prairie Ridge delivered its first state berth after two consecutive semifinal losses behind a vaunted triple-option offense that Batavia rarely slowed. Senior running back Connor Greenwald gained 58 yards off the left side on the first play from scrimmage. When the fourth quarter opened, he dashed left again for a 25-yard touchdown and kicked the point-after for a 33-14 Wolves lead. Batavia had a stiff northerly wind at its back and confidence in full supply during the final period. But Prairie Ridge owned leverage up front.

Greenwald ran for two touchdowns and 227 yards on 26 carries, while fullback Jordan Getzelman added one touchdown and 105 yards on 13 carries.

“Their offensive line schemes, the way they block, they’re so well-trained in it,” said Bulldogs senior cornerback/wide receiver Jon Gray, who contributed a 48-yard touchdown catch and an interception. “They know what they’re doing. It’s hard to stop. They know where they’re going every play and we don’t.”

The Bulldogs led, 14-13, at halftime, before Prairie Ridge scored the game’s next 20 points. Linebacker Josh Hrudicka delivered arguably the biggest blow with the middle touchdown of that stretch, intercepting Batavia quarterback Noel Gaspari for the second time and racing 37 yards to the end zone with 1:57 to play in the third quarter. Both Hrudicka interceptions involved tipped passes off the hands of intended receiver Cole Gardner, a 6-foot-6 senior tight end, though Gaspari accepted responsibility for both picks since they were difficult throws to corral. Gaspari – nor any Bulldog – offered ownership of the third Batavia interception, largely because they believed it to be a phantom call.

With Batavia trailing by the final margin and driving late in the fourth quarter, moving the ball largely out of a five-wide receiver set, Gaspari found senior Evan Zeddies in the front of the end zone, a few paces beyond the goal line. Wolves safety Sean Folliard had lunged to hit Zeddies as he made the catch, and the two went to the ground, jousting for possession. Referees awarded the ball to Prairie Ridge and ruled the play a touchback. Afterward, Piron was adamant that the end zone possession rules of high school were basic, and suggested officials treated it like an NFL play.

“He had two hands on the ball, right, and his feet are on the ground and he’s in the end zone,” Piron said, “So at what point is that not a touchdown? You tell me, I don’t know.”

Gaspari, who finished 29-for-46 passing for 375 yards and three touchdowns, was in the middle of most of the postgame huddle, which included well-wishes from teammates past and present as well as fellow students and fans. Naturally, there was a long hug with his father, Mike, the Bulldogs’ offensive coordinator and longtime coach who handed the reins of the team to his former player, Piron – also Noel’s godfather – before the season. With Noel Gaspari, Gardner and fullback/defensive linemen Alec Lyons as sophomore starters, Batavia finished 2-7 in 2009 before rebounding to make the playoffs at 5-4 a season ago.

The Bulldogs lost a first-round game at Lemont, a 6A semifinal loser to Peoria Richwoods in double overtime later Saturday afternoon. Those memories all rushed back in a flurry at Bulldog Stadium as the program saw the season end one week before it had hoped. While Piron knew players would struggle to realize it, he knew they’d find something special hidden in the defeat later down the line.

“Hopefully as the negative emotion wears off, the positive emotion that will fill that will be for time well-spent, work not in vain,” Piron said. “If you don’t work hard and you win, it doesn’t feel all that good. And if you work hard and you lose, it feels like hell. That’s what they’re experiencing right now. They deserve the anguish. The anguish is what you get when you lay everything on the line and believe that you’re going to be a state champion. That’s what they felt like coming into today, and they’re going to feel like that for a long time.”

PRAIRIE RIDGE 33, BATAVIA 22

Prairie Ridge 7 6 13 7 – 33 Batavia 7 7 0 8 – 22

First quarter PR–Margiotta 25 pass from Nissen (Greenwald kick), 4:29. B–Bray 48 pass from Gaspari (Clabough kick), 2:04. Second quarter PR–Greenwald 30 run (pass failed), 5:27. B–Strittmatter 38 pass from Gaspari (Clabough kick), 1:57. Third quarter PR–Getzelman 18 run (Greenwald kick), 3:44. PR–Hrudicka 37 interception return (run failed), 1:57. Fourth quarter PR–Greenwald 20 run (Greenwald kick), 11:52. B–Zeddies 4 pass from Gaspari (Gray pass from Gaspari), 10:56.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING – Prairie Ridge: Greenwald 26-227, Getzelman 13-105, Nissen 12-24, Bashor 3-7. Batavia: Gaspari 9-32, Guzaldo 2-10, Thielk 4-8, Moore 3-7, Lyons 1-0. PASSING – Prairie Ridge: Nissen 2-6-1-33. Batavia: Gaspari 29-46-3-375. RECEIVING – Prairie Ridge: Margiotta 1-25, Getzelman 1-8. Batavia: Zeddies 6-75, Gardner 6-60, Gray 4-93, Moffatt 4-44, Guzaldo 4-35, Strittmatter 3-53, Batka 1-8, Thielk 1-7. TOTAL TEAM YARDS – Prairie Ridge 399, Batavia 433.