Schwab: Batavia football’s Gaspari enjoying view from press box

For 26 years, the sideline was Mike Gaspari’s domain during his years as the Batavia football team’s head coach.

It took Gaspari all of about five minutes this fall to prove he’s no creature of habit.

These days, Gaspari will take the room with the view, thank you. Upstairs, in the press box, is Gaspari’s new game day habitat in his debut season as the Bulldogs’ offensive coordinator.

“First game of the year against Marmion, I went upstairs, and our headset didn’t work, so there was a lot of panic, obviously, so I was right back down on the field, within seconds,” Gaspari said. “Just from the five or so minutes I was up in the press box, looking down, when I was [back] down on the field, I didn’t want to be there anymore because that view [upstairs] is such a tremendous advantage, I think.”

Gaspari’s play-calling savvy – aided by his perch high above the action – will be on display in today’s IHSA Class 6A state semifinal against visiting Prairie Ridge.

Gaspari oversaw Batavia’s offense as head coach, too, but now free of those extensive responsibilities, he’s able to devote extra TLC to souping-up the Bulldogs’ offensive attack.

On game days, that includes enjoying the newfound serenity of the press box as opposed to putting out 1,000 fires on the field from snap to snap. Bulldogs head coach Dennis Piron said Gaspari initially had reservations about distancing himself from the epicenter of action, wondering how he’d successfully troubleshoot with his son, quarterback Noel Gaspari, and other players, on the fly.

But Gaspari, who relays the play calls to trusted volunteer coach Steve Bailey, who then sends in the play, quickly determined that the advantages outweigh any slight drawbacks.

“It’s not like being on the field, I will say that,” Gaspari said. “There’s a lot more excitement, a lot more intensity being on the field, but I think my role being a play-caller for the team, it gives you a little bit more of an opportunity to reflect on the next series. It’s a little bit more quiet up there and of course the vantage point is just incredible. The view is just tremendous.”

Then again, as well as the Batavia offense has purred this year, the view would be dazzling from just about crevice of Bulldog Stadium.

Piron has repeatedly praised Gaspari’s offensive brainstorming throughout the season, and players saluted Gaspari at a recent practice for his play-calls this season. Gaspari said he reminded the players he’s the same guy who called the shots when the Bulldogs went 2-7 in 2009.

“I don’t think anybody outworks our coaching staff,” Gaspari said. “I know there are plenty of staffs around Illinois who work just as hard but I don’t think anybody outworks us, so you go into a game with a pretty good idea of what you need to do.

“But play-calling is always overrated. The players make things happen. ... When [the linemen] are performing the way they have this year, it doesn’t matter what plays I call, they’re all going to work.”

As much as he has enjoyed the panoramic sight lines as offensive coordinator, Gaspari is not second-guessing his decades at ground level, saying there are too many decisions that need to be made as head coach to be isolated up above.

“I never took advantage of that opportunity in the past but it’s been perfect this year,” Gaspari said. Just like the Bulldogs’ record. Maybe it’s no coincidence. • Jay Schwab is sports editor of the Kane County Chronicle. He can be reached at 630-845-5382 or jschwab@shawmedia.com.