When: 1 p.m. today, game will be streamed live at KCChronicle.com

What the crowd will be buzzing about Which defense will best survive the shock to its system.

Both teams’ defenses have excelled throughout the year but neither has seen an offense like it will encounter today.

Prairie Ridge must adjust to the Bulldogs’ multi-dimensional, pro style offense has been especially dynamic through the air while Batavia’s defense will encounter a slippery, triple option offense for the first time this season.

Prairie Ridge will have it rolling if ... The Wolves' big-play option offense confounds Batavia and Prairie Ridge's secondary holds its own against Batavia's quality receiving corps.

Prairie Ridge has three rushers who have gained considerable more yardage than anyone on Batavia, though the Bulldogs spread the carries among an extremely deep rotation of backs. Wolves running back Jordan Getzelman (1,091 yards, 11.6 yards per carry), fullback Connor Greenwald (860 rushing yards) and quarterback Nick Nissen (767 rushing yards, 1,206 passing yards) are all whopping threats to break free out of the Wolves’ tricky option offense.

“It’s deceptive. It’s hard,” Batavia coach Dennis Piron said. “It’s very, very hard to tell at times who has the football. The fans in the stands at times are going to go, ‘Oh my God, there’s a guy going 10 yards downfield, we didn’t know he had the ball.’ You can’t tell.

“But that’s the idea with that offense. You have to tackle everybody. They’ve got guys who are hard to tackle one-on-one.”

Prairie Ridge is making its third straight appearance in the state semis behind an unwavering commitment to sharpening that option attack.

“We just continually try to get better at what we do,” Prairie Ridge coach Chris Schremp said. “That’s been one of the things that helped us get to this point the last three years. Some coaches may get away from the basics or getting repetitions on some things because they get bored. We always think we can get faster at what we’re doing. That’s what makes our offense go, when we run it fast.”

The Wolves’ defense has also been terrific. Prairie Ridge has allowed 14 points in three playoff wins against Marmion (49-0), Glenbard South (55-7) and Nazareth Academy (35-7). Nazareth’s lone score came on a fumble recovery.

Prairie Ridge’s team speed and athleticism is striking along the defensive line and in the linebacking corps, where “Freak” – a nickname of endearment to 6-foot-4, 220-pound linebacker Collin Corcoran – is a three-year starter.

The Wolves are eager – to put it mildly – to break through to Champaign after back-to-back state semifinal defeats, including a 14-7 loss to eventual champ Rockford Boylan last year in which the Wolves lost five fumbles.

The Wolves’ lone loss this season was a 22-21, overtime stumble against Cary-Grove to close the regular season.

“Take the next step,” Schremp said. “The motto that the team came up with is ‘Good enough is not enough.’ That’s been the driving force for our guys throughout the year. It’s something that motivates our kids.”

Batavia will have it rolling if ... The Bulldogs aren't fazed by the Wolves' team speed.

The Bulldogs are by no means a plodding team – Piron has said this year’s defense might have the best collective speed the program has had – but Batavia hasn’t been compelled to turn on the jets to the extent that it will need to tonight.

Defensively, that means keeping the Wolves’ lethal backs delivering the massive plays that have been the norm for Prairie Ridge this season.

On the offensive end, Batavia offensive coordinator Mike Gaspari said the Bulldogs will have to be prepared for seams to close quicker than they’re used to.

“The biggest difference for us is the athletes we’re going to face,” Gaspari said. “The scheme is very similar to what we’ve seen throughout the season and also in the playoffs. They’re a [3-5 defense] and they play primarily a cover-3 in their secondary, so we’ve seen a lot of that. It’s not that we haven’t [faced] good athletes but the speed level is a little above what we’ve seen.”

Gaspari said the Wolves’ defense reminds him somewhat of Lake Forest’s, though the Wolves’ secondary might not be quite as proven. Batavia quarterback Noel Gaspari (2,786 passing yards) and a quality pack of receivers – including wideouts Zach Strittmatter, Evan Zeddies, Jon Gray and tight end Cole Gardner – are looking forward to challenging the Wolves downfield.

Challenging might be the operative word of the day for both teams, the way Piron sees it.

“They are a well-coached, fit, fast, aggressive looking team,” Piron said. “They, on film, look as good as any team that I’ve seen on film in years. They remind me a lot of a Glenbard West team from last year, teams like that, the way they fly around on defense and hit and tackle.

“It’s a huge challenge. I would say we’re the best team that they’ve played all year but they’re the best team that we’ve played all year.”

Batavia has treated the Bulldog Stadium crowd to tense postseason wins against Niles Notre Dame and Lake Forest, although the Bulldogs rolled, 42-0, at Lakes last week in the quarterfinals.

What the fly in the wall in Prairie Ridge’s locker room might hear ... I don’t have to tell you guys how much it hurts to come this far and not make it downstate. You guys either were on the field playing in that game last year or were watching from the sidelines or stands.

What else is there to say at this point? I think we’d all rather be partying tonight, so let’s make it happen.

What the fly on the wall in Batavia's locker room might hear: We couldn't be prouder of the position you guys have put yourselves in. You have truly earned this day, playing a state semifinal on our home field. Wow, what an experience.

But I know you guys didn’t put in all that work to fall short of our ultimate goal. Prairie Ridge is a great football team but I truly believe we’re a better team. If you thought Dance Friday was fun Friday morning, wait till you see the dancing us coaches are going to do if we can get another win today.

Jay Schwab’s prediction: Batavia 28, Prairie Ridge 23 Two superb teams, only one spot available in the 6A state championship game.

The Bulldogs will grab it and return to Champaign five years after their 2006 title game loss, based on their superior ability to throw the ball and defend the pass.

Those two advantages should hold up, provided Batavia’s defense adjusts to the Wolves’ triple option reasonably well and Noel Gaspari and Co. take care of the football against a Wolves defense that, like Batavia, is adept at forcing turnovers.