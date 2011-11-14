Playoff football notebook: Batavia has been tracking Wolves

Dennis Piron is the Batavia football team’s head coach, and coordinators Mike Gaspari (offense) and Matt Holm (defense) also have laid heavy-duty groundwork for the Batavia football team’s unbeaten season.

But this week, with Batavia gearing up for a Class 6A state semifinal at 1 p.m. Saturday against Prairie Ridge, Adam Kolowski might be the most influential component of the Bulldogs’ coaching staff.

Kolowski has spearheaded an almost seasonlong scouting effort of the Wolves, a team that has been heavily on Batavia’s radar as a potential postseason road block to Champaign.

“Prairie Ridge has been a personal project of his,” Piron said after Batavia’s 42-0 quarterfinal thrashing of Lakes on Saturday night. “We’ve believed for a long time that if we got that far, that would be a team that we’d play, and I’ve got a lot of coaches who are willing to do those sorts of things in our program. Hard-working guys, hard working young men, who go out and really care about Batavia Bulldog football.”

Piron estimated that Batavia coaches have watched Prairie Ridge (11-1) play six times this fall. As for the Bulldogs players, sizing up the option-oriented Wolves was going to be more of a crash course.

“I know they’re a mostly running team, they’ve got some really good backs,” Batavia receiver Evan Zeddies said. “They’ve been beating the [crud] out of people a lot this year like we have, so it should be a really fun game.”

Batavia (12-0) has been a substantial favorite each week in the playoffs so far. Although the top-seeded Bulldogs, playing at home, are no underdog this week, most are expecting a highly competitive game that could swing either way.

“They are a great team,” Piron said. “They have an unbelievable offense, powerful backs and linemen, their defense flies and swarms to the football. You have to really, really be on your game against those guys. We’re glad we’ve got them at home. It’s going to take everything we’ve got to beat that team.”

Batavia senior defensive lineman Austin Lewis, who recovered a blocked punt for a touchdown and a fumble against Lakes, said the Bulldogs are elated to return to Batavia one more time.

“It means the world to us,” Lewis said. “It’s so awesome to have as a senior year kind of thing. Just this whole entire year’s been incredible.”

Rematch of rematches for Knights: Kaneland’s 20-14 win at Rochelle in a 5A quarterfinal Saturday sets up a monster rematch between the Knights and Montini.

Like last year, the Kaneland-Montini showdown comes in the state semifinals, and like last year, the game is in Maple Park. The Knights (12-0), though, will be looking for a different result after Montini eliminated Kaneland last year, 27-14, handing the Knights their lone loss of the season.

The two-time defending state champion Broncos (10-2) started the season 2-2 but have been back to their invincible selves since, winning each of their three playoff games by 25 points or more. That includes Saturday’s 52-27 triumph against previously unbeaten Marian Central. The Broncos’ late-season uptick has been aided by the return from injury of quarterback John Rhode, who threw for six touchdowns and 438 yards against Marian.

Spread-on-spread: Like the Kaneland-Montini game, Saturday’s 3A state semifinal between Aurora Christian (11-1) and visiting Tolono Unity (11-1) will pit two teams with spread offenses against one another. Tolono Unity led Macomb, 14-0, in Saturday’s quarterfinal matchup before pulling away for a 35-7 victory. The Eagles are one win from their second state final berth under coach Don Beebe after Aurora Christian was 4A runners-up in 2008.

Football semifinal game times (All games Saturday)

6A Prairie Ridge (11-1) at Batavia (12-0), 1 p.m.

5A Montini (10-2) at Kaneland (12-0), 6 p.m.

3A Tolono Unity (11-1) at Aurora Christian (11-1), 5 p.m.