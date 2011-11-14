Lakes’ football season ends with quarterfinal loss to Batavia

LAKE VILLA – Lakes running back Direll Clark continued to turn heads in Saturday’s Class 6A football state quarterfinal.

The junior didn’t have enough back-up, though, as the Eagles were trounced, 42-0, by Batavia. The Eagles had a punt blocked leading directly to a Bulldogs score less than 90 seconds into the game, and by the end of the first quarter, a daunting 21-0 deficit dampened the mood.

“You can’t spot a 12-0 football team 21 points. ... It’s the quarterfinals,” Lakes coach Luke Mertens said. “That stuff is unacceptable.”

The Eagles’ offense is heavily reliant on Clark, who managed 113 yards on 25 carries against a formidable Batavia defense that was focused squarely on his whereabouts. But the Eagles turned it over three times, had a punt and field goal blocked and mustered little to complement Clark.

“That Direll kid, he’s a [heck] of an athlete,” Batavia defensive lineman Austin Lewis said. “He was a great running back, probably the best we’ve seen all year. But we made plays when it mattered, they turned the ball over and gave our offense [scoring opportunities].”

Mertens said Batavia’s smooth, multi-dimensional attack – Bulldogs quarterback Noel Gaspari passed for 250 yards, but Batavia also was capable of churning first downs on the ground – made for a vexing scenario for his defense.

“That’s really tough to defend,” Mertens said. “You can’t just load up and say, hey, we’re going to stop the run. We knew that they had good players and we knew they could do two things. It is tough to defend.”

After falling behind 21-0 quickly, the Eagles kept the Bulldogs off the scoreboard for the entire second quarter, but failed to narrow the gap during the span. An 80-yard Batavia drive to open the third quarter all but sealed the Bulldogs’ advancement to face Prairie Ridge in a state semifinal. The Eagles’ brawny offensive line did enough to enable another 100-plus yard night from Clark, a seasonlong pattern.

“He was running hard, they had up to eight, nine guys in the box, and he was still running hard,” Mertens said. “But we put ourselves in such a hole we couldn’t do the things we wanted to do.”

Lakes, which advanced to the quarterfinals in its first season bumping up to Class 6A, caps the season at 9-3.