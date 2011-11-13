Batavia football crushes Lakes in 6A quarterfinal

LAKE VILLA – Batavia football coach Dennis Piron did his best machine gun impression describing the flow of Bulldogs defenders to the ball on Saturday night, saying guys were lining up Lakes ball-carriers “boom-boom-boom-boom-boom-boom.”

“It’s fun when you see that level of hitting and that level of football,” Piron said.

The Bulldogs are having fun, alright. And in Saturday’s 42-0, Class 6A quarterfinal pounding against the host Eagles, it was a joyride from the get-go.

“We were a little tired of coming out slow and putting up bad numbers in the first half,” Batavia receiver Evan Zeddies said, referring to wobbly starts in the team’s first two postseason victories. “We wanted to come out and make a statement.”

The Bulldogs (12-0) advance to host Prairie Ridge (11-1) in a 1 p.m. state semifinal on Saturday. That one figures to be much more suspenseful than the quarterfinal, in which the Bulldogs delighted a huge traveling turnout by zooming to a 21-0 lead by the end of the opening quarter. Batavia laid the groundwork for a thrashing less than 90 seconds in, when Cole Gardner blocked a punt deep in Lakes territory and fellow senior Austin Lewis pounced in the end zone for a touchdown. Lewis, who has flashed a penchant this season for scooping up turnovers, also teamed with Gardner in the third quarter, recovering a fumble after Gardner drilled Lakes quarterback Chris Hoffman to pop it loose.

“I’ve had a couple of games like that,” Lewis said. " ... I guess I’m good at finding the ball when it’s on the ground.”

Batavia scored again on a four-yard touchdown run by fullback Alec Lyons with 3:59 left in the first quarter. Another toothless Lakes first quarter possession gave the Bulldogs the ball at Lakes’ 40-yard line with the wind still at their backs. A pass interference call and two Noel Gaspari completions – the second a 16-yard touchdown pass to Gardner – made it 21-0, visitors, with 2:08 to go in the opening quarter.

“You can’t spot a 12-0 football team 21 points. ... It’s the quarterfinals,” Lakes coach Luke Mertens said. “That stuff is unacceptable.”

The Eagles’ offense is heavily reliant on junior running back Direll Clark, who managed 113 yards on 25 carries against a formidable defense focused squarely on his whereabouts. But the Eagles turned it over three times and showed little to complement Clark.

“That Direll kid, he’s a [heck] of an athlete,” Lewis said. “He was a great running back, probably the best we’ve seen all year. But we made plays when it mattered, they turned the ball over and gave our offense [scoring opportunities].”

Batavia settled for a 21-0 halftime lead largely because of a bizarre officiating sequence late in the second quarter. A pass interference penalty on Lakes appeared to give the Bulldogs a fresh set of downs, first-and-goal at the Eagles’ 3-yard line. But after one incompletion, the ball was awarded to Lakes (9-3) on a turnover on downs. Piron was incredulous in debating the turn of events with an official, who admitted during the debate that he had made a mistake. Piron might have blown a gasket if the game was closer.

“There was a mistake that was made,” said Piron, who considered the game’s overall officiating “rather strange.” “What am I going to do about it? It’s not the NFL, there’s no going back and [overturning it].”

The Bulldogs drove 80 yards into the wind to open the second half, a drive that ended with Gardner’s second TD reception, this one a four-yard grab from Gaspari (18-for-25, 250 passing yards, three TD passes, two interceptions). Batavia’s fifth score was the longest gainer of the night, a 69-yard touchdown pass to senior receiver Jon Gray that made it 35-0 late in the third quarter. The Bulldogs’ rushing game was balanced as usual, with sophomore Anthony Thielk (10 carries, 67 yards) leading the way. Senior back Alex Moore scored from four yards for the night’s final TD late. The Bulldogs’ 12th win ties the 2006 mark for most wins in program history.

That season ended in Champaign, and now the Bulldogs are one win from a return trip.

BATAVIA 42, LAKES 0

Batavia 21 0 14 7 – 42

Lakes 0 0 0 0 – 0

HOW THEY SCORED First quarter B – Lewis punt block recovery (Clabough kick), 10:50 B – Lyons 4 run (Clabough kick), 3:59 B – Gardner 16 pass from Gaspari (Clabough kick), 2:08 Third quarter B – Gardner 4 pass from Gaspari (Clabough kick), 7:09 B – Gray 69 pass from Gaspari (Clabough kick), 0:51 Fourth quarter B – Moore 4 run (Clabough kick), 2:35 INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING – Batavia: Guzaldo 5-19, Lyons 3-17, Thielk 10-67, Gaspari 4-2, Moore 3-5, Lindquist 1-30. Totals: 26-140. Lakes: Clark 25-113; Hoffman 8-24; Spencer 3-21; Crow 1-5. Totals: 37-163. PASSING – Batavia: Gaspari 18-25-2-250. Lakes: Hoffman: 4-12-0-48. RECEIVING – Batavia: Zeddies 6-63; Strittmatter 4-35; Gardner 2-20; Thielk 1-15; Guzaldo 2-26; Gray 3-91. Totals: 18-250. Lakes: Crow 1-3; Bergeron 3-45. Totals: 4-48. TOTAL OFFENSE – Batavia 390, Lakes 211