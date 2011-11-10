Pay for regional superintendents makes it out of House

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (MCT) — The magic number was 71 Wednesday afternoon.

That was the number of votes needed in the House to meet the two-thirds requirement to pass a bill that would pay regional superintendents from an alternative source.

The bill was one vote short as the legislators cast their ballots, so a lawmaker used a parliamentary move to call for a new vote on the bill, which then passed, 74-36 with seven legislators not voting.

A similar bill that funded the salaries and benefits of regional superintendents and assistant regional superintendents as well as certain operating expenses didn't have enough votes to pass last week.

The sponsor, Rep. Frank Mautino, D-Spring Valley, pulled it.

This bill makes two big changes: First, it limits the funding to one year, and second, it sets up an 11-member commission to look at the future of regional offices of education.

That, apparently, was enough to pass it.

Rep. Jim Sacia, R-Pecatonica, said he regretted the one-year limit had to be added.

"Our ROEs are an extremely valuable asset to the education of our Illinois students," Sacia said. "They are an extremely valuable asset to all of our teachers, our substitute teachers."

Of the four area representatives, three voted for the bill.

Rep. Rich Morthland did not, arguing the House shouldn't let the governor get away with zeroing out the salaries of elected officials.

The bill still needs to make its way through the Senate before veto session ends today. The Senate Education Committee gave its OK by a 9-1 vote a couple of hours after the House voted.

Regional superintendents haven't been paid since the fiscal year started on July 1.

Four have resigned since then. Neither of the area superintendents – Lee and Ogle counties’ Amy Jo Clemens nor Whiteside County’s Bob Sondgeroth – have resigned.