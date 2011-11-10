Lyons ‘does it all’ for Batavia football team

BATAVIA – Call Alec Lyons the Batavia football team’s sacks leader.

Call Lyons the Bulldogs’ rushing touchdowns leader.

Either description fits, quite an unconventional combination. But the title that really invigorated Lyons came during the summer, when the four-year varsity player was named a captain for the first time.

“It meant a lot because I thought I was going to be named one of the leaders before and unfortunately I wasn’t but I took a role during summer camp, played a big part in that and stepped up and proved I have what it takes, and they decided to name me a captain, which really [meant] a lot,” Lyons said.

As Batavia (11-0) builds toward Saturday’s Class 6A state quarterfinal at Lakes (9-2), Bulldogs coach Dennis Piron said Lyons is enjoying a season “we’ve always hoped he’d have.” And, from Piron’s standpoint, Lyons’ teammates nominating him as a captain set the 6-foot-3, 245-pound senior’s monster season in motion.

“That was the first sign that Alec was going to have not only a good year but a great year,” Piron said. “Alec was very emotional when his teammates named him a captain. He could hardly talk. It meant an awful lot to him.”

It’s not that Lyons playing great football came out of nowhere – not by a long-shot. In the summer leading to Lyons’ sophomore season, then-head coach Mike Gaspari said Lyons looked “almost like he’s going to have three senior years.” Lyons played well as a sophomore and junior, but his actual senior season has been superb. A three-year starter at right defensive end, Lyons leads Batavia in sacks (nine) and is fourth in tackles (66) despite opponents often running to the other side of the field. He enjoys wreaking havoc, and only wishes he could be directly involved in more turnovers; Lyons has one interception and a forced fumble.

“Turnovers are a big changing factor in games,” Lyons said. “Sacks, some times you get turnovers from them, and other times it’s just a wakeup call to the quarterback, ‘I have to get a ball to a receiver pretty quick.’”

Fellow defensive lineman Mack Brown said Lyons has just about all the characteristics an elite defensive lineman could want.

“He has that brute strength going forward and he’s also really good laterally, too,” Brown said. “Plus, he’s just mean.”

Lyons is known predominantly as a defensive dynamo but began playing a part in the Bulldogs’ running game as a short-yardage and blocking fullback last year. This season, his offensive role has expanded. He leads the Bulldogs in rushing TDs (12) and has gained 217 yards on 44 carries. His mastery of Batavia’s involved offensive scheme impresses Piron, considering Lyons’ every-down demands on defense.

“That’s a challenging thing when you have to do so much stuff to remember ‘I’m tight end on this play, I’m running back on this play, I’m fullback, I’m tailback, I’m H-back, I’m motioning,’” Piron said. “He does it all and he doesn’t make mistakes.”

Lyons’ versatility is among the attributes that bode well for a college football future. He plans to visit Western Illinois, North Dakota State and Winona State once the season concludes. First, Lyons hopes he has three more pregame walks to shake hands with the officials, representing the Bulldogs as a captain. Piron joked that with Lyons and 6-foot-6 defensive end/tight end Cole Gardner, another Bulldogs captain, joining him for those pregame strolls, the lumps in opponents’ throats form early.

“I joked around the other day with [Gaspari] about how fun it is to go to coin flips with Cole Gardner and Alec Lyons standing out there on the field with you,” Piron said. “It’s a great way to start any football game.”