Brawny Batavia recovers for trip to 6A football quarterfinals

BATAVIA – Panic knows a short shelf life at Bulldog Stadium.

On Saturday, the Batavia football team that’s still calling it home this fall dodged deep pangs of anxiety while eluding an upset for the second straight week. No doubt about it, Lake Forest had Batavia on the ropes during a Class 6A second-round playoff game, much like Niles Notre Dame in the first round.

Once more, the Bulldogs sprung back, prone to punch again as they closed out a 31-17 victory.

“You can feel it in the stands. Everything gets tense, everybody’s wondering what’s going to happen next. What the next play call’s going to be.” senior fullback/defensive lineman Alec Lyons said. “On the field, even last week in the first half, we were all relaxed and we believed. Big players make big plays. Our big players came through last week and they came through today.”

“Big” represents the Bulldogs’ leaders as well as their overall size. In the playoff opener, it was 6-foot-6, 250-pound senior tight end Cole Gardner snaring three second-half touchdown passes to help the Bulldogs erase a 28-7 hole at intermission. Against the Scouts, Lyons (6-1, 245) and Anthony Thielk (6-1, 205) alternated three short touchdown plunges in the final quarter as Batavia ended the game on a 21-0 surge.

“Without a couple of tough starting field positions and stuff like that,” Bulldogs senior linebacker Austin Higgins said, “I think this is a blowout.”

Lake Forest (8-3) used separate one-play touchdown drives of 11 and 30 yards to take a 17-10 lead into the final quarter. A 4-yard Jon Gray punt – into the teeth of a gusting northerly wind – set up the first score, while Nick Keefe’s blocked punt preceded the second. Batavia (11-0) controlled the line of scrimmage for much of the afternoon, yet the Scouts hung around thanks to their special teams and Batavia penalties – seven for 45 yards.

With the wind in their faces in the third quarter, the Bulldogs punted on three straight possessions. With the wind at its backs in the fourth, Batavia struck for three straight touchdowns. Lyons’ 2 yard run and the ensuing Brandon Clabough point-after tied the game at 17 with 9:18 to play. Thielk’s 1-yard run provided the go-ahead cushion 2:50 later, with Lyons capping the scoring with his third touchdown of the day.

The key to reversing field position wasn’t just waiting on the game clock. Batavia bottled up star Lake Forest running back Owen Williams from the start, limiting him to four yards on 14 carries. Acting on a game plan from defensive coordinator Matt Holm, the Bulldogs flashed a variety of fronts that confused the Scouts and kept quarterback Jordan Beck moving.

“[Williams] was 60 percent of their total offense, and we took him completely out of the equation,” Lyons said. “And when you take him out of the game, that slowly messes with everything, everything they’re trying to do.”

Beck finished 13-for-27 passing for 112 yards and two touchdowns. Lake Forest rushed for negative five yards on 18 total carries. While the Bulldogs boasted three backs with at least seven carries and 33 yards, Lake Forest struggled to establish anyone behind Williams, a 6-foot, 210-pound senior.

“People aren’t stupid. They know who he is,” Scouts coach Chuck Spagnoli said. “When they game-plan against it, you’ve got to be able to be consistent in other areas and successful in other areas. We just weren’t.”

Batavia advanced to the program’s first quarterfinal since 2006, and is set to travel to 9-2 Lakes next weekend. The Bulldogs figure to enjoy at least another slight size advantage against the Eagles and are primed to involve Gardner in the passing game once again. On Saturday, his lone reception came in the fourth quarter, but still went for 37 yards and set up the Bulldogs inside the Scouts’ five for the eventual tying touchdown.

Gardner largely was effective out of “wham” blocking schemes, coming in motion from the slot before cracking back on pursuing defensive linemen.

“In the end, we’re still able to put the points on the board we need to to win the game and drive the ball when it mattered,” Batavia coach Dennis Piron said. “That’s what we’ve done all year long. In the fourth quarter, I don’t think anybody has really stopped us all year long at the end of the game, and we have scored. And I’m very proud, once again, of that effort today.”

BATAVIA 31, LAKE FOREST 17

Lake Forest 0 7 10 0 – 17

Batavia 3 7 0 21 – 31

FIRST QUARTER B – Clabough 28 FG, 4:26 SECOND QUARTER B – Lyons 3 run (Clabough kick), 8:16 L – Douglass 11 pass from Beck (Broughton kick), 1:03 THIRD QUARTER L – Howe 30 pass from Beck (Broughton kick), 9:22 L – Broughton 26 field goal, 5:44 FOURTH QUARTER B – Lyons 2 run (Clabough kick), 9:18 B – Thielk 1 run (Clabough kick), 6:28 B – Lyons 1 run (Clabough kick), 1:47

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING – Lake Forest: Williams 14-4, Cirame 1-(-4), Beck 3-(-5). Totals: 18-(-5). Batavia: Thielk 12-50, Guzaldo 7-35, Lyons 8-33, Moore 3-9, Gaspari 13-(-31). Totals: 41-96. PASSING – Lake Forest: Beck 13-27-112-2-0. Batavia: Gaspari 10-19-174. RECEIVING – Lake Forest: Douglass 5-56, Howe 1-30, Williams 4-10, Bernardi 2-10, Durot 1-6. Batavia: Strittmatter 5-89, Thielk 2-27, Gardner 1-37, Lyons 1-17, Zeddies 1-4.